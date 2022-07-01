The nonprofit AAA travel association has predicted that travel volume for the Fourth of July holiday will be just shy of 2019, with some 47.9 million Americans—14.5% of the population—taking a trip to see family and fireworks over the long weekend. The projection is up 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes almost to pre-pandemic levels.
AAA predicts that some 285,000 Idahoans will be included in that group.
“The biggest surprise is car travel will set a new record, surpassing pre-pandemic volumes, despite record high gas prices,” AAA stated in a June 30 report.
The organization predicts that 42 million Americans will travel by car over the holiday.
Air travel will increase slightly, up 1.5% over last year, with 3.5 million people taking to the skies, AAA stated.
The Independence Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, June 30, through Monday, July 4.
“Earlier this year, we saw travel demand rise and now it’s kicking into high gear for the Fourth of July,” said Doreen Loofburrow, senior vice president of travel of AAA Oregon/Idaho. “Despite everything costing more, people are eager to travel and take vacations, after staying close to home during the pandemic.”
With Independence Day travel expected to be the second-busiest on record, it’s important that travelers plan ahead and be flexible, AAA stated.
“Things can and will change,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director of AAA Oregon/Idaho. “Flights, accommodations, attractions, rental cars are all in very high demand, and availability is limited. Plus, airlines have ongoing issues with flight cancellations and delays, as well as staff shortages.”
Road trips expected to be highest on record
Even with gas prices at or near record highs, car travel is expected to set a record this Fourth of July, as 88% of travelers drive to their destinations, AAA stated.
Issues with air travel—including flight cancellations and delays and staff shortages—may be driving the increase in car travel, the organization stated. In fact, the share of people traveling by air—7.4% of all travelers—is projected to be the lowest since 2011.
“Considering the ongoing challenges with flying, folks feel more comfortable driving because it gives them more control over their trips,” Dodds said. “Traveling by car provides flexibility and predictability, so it makes sense that most will take a good old American road trip over the Fourth of July holiday.”
Some 3.5 million Americans are expected to travel by air, an increase of 1.5% compared to last year and nearing pre-pandemic levels, AAA stated. Volume should surpass that in 2017 but will be just below 2018 and 2019 levels, the organization predicted. Though total numbers will be up, the figure of 7.4% of all travelers traveling by air is the lowest percentage of Fourth of July travelers since 2011.
Travel by other modes will rise by 168% from 2021, AAA stated, with 2.4 million people—5% of all travelers—using transportation including buses, trains and cruise ships.
July 1 forecast to be busy day on roads
INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects travel delays on major roads could be two to three times longer than normal at times, especially in urban areas. Busiest travel times will include Friday, July 1, as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.
“With a record number of folks going by car, expect crowded roads and longer-than-normal travel times,” Dodds said. “Drivers in urban areas can expect even longer delays. Knowing when and where congestion is can help you avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Your best bet is to avoid urban areas during the peak driving times.”
Prices for travel are generally up this year, except for car rentals, AAA stated. Analysis found that:
- The average lowest airfare for U.S. destinations is 14% more than last year, coming in at $201 per ticket. Friday, July 1, is the busiest and most expensive day for air travel over the holiday weekend, Saturday is the cheapest, and Monday, July 4, is the lightest day.
- AAA two-diamond hotel property prices are up 27%, with an average nightly rate of $198. AAA three-diamond properties average $244 per night, up 23% over last year.
- Daily car rental rates have decreased 34% compared to last year, with the average lowest rate coming in at $110 per day, compared to $166 per day last year. “This is due to the easing of rental car inventory shortages we saw in 2021,” AAA stated.
Drivers are paying the most expensive pump prices ever for the Independence Day holiday. The national average was $4.86 on June 29. Across the country, gas prices are $1.50 to $2 a gallon more than a year ago.
AAA said the historically high gas prices aren’t expected to put a dent in travel numbers.
“The expensive pump prices are definitely impacting people’s budgets, but travelers aren’t canceling their trips,” Dodds said.
“Instead, they’re looking at other ways to save money, such as limiting restaurant meals and/or eating at moderately priced restaurants, cutting back on shopping, and looking for free or low-cost activities.
“Travelers may also consider shortening the duration of trips or picking destinations that are closer to home.” ￼
