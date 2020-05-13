Parade
Express photo by Roland Lane

Celebrations will look a bit different this year for the roughly 3.7 million high schoolers the U.S. Department of Education expects to graduate in 2020—nine seniors at Camas County High School included. They swapped a traditional commencement for a parade through Fairfield on Saturday, May 9. Despite the circumstances, the town stood behind its graduates: Dozens of cars followed the class, offering well-wishes and support. Next up: Carey’s Class of 2020. They’ll hold a virtual ceremony tonight, followed by a parade through town at 8:45 p.m. For more—including a look at the graduates—see Page 2.

