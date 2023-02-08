Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan

Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with Idahoans’ constitutional rights. However, the statement did not say whether the attacks seem to be related to specific cases or court rulings.

“We judges understand that disagreement with our decisions is part of the landscape in which we operate,” Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said in the court’s public statement. “But when disagreement becomes personal, to the point of threats against personal safety and security … a line has been crossed.”

