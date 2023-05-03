Idaho Supreme Court Justice John R. Stegner is retiring from judicial service to work at a private practice as an attorney, according to a press release from the Idaho Judicial Branch. 

In a resignation letter to Gov. Brad Little Monday, Stegner said he will retire as a Supreme Court Associate Justice Oct. 31.

“This has been a bittersweet decision,” he said in the letter. “It has been the privilege of my professional career to have been a jurist in Idaho for more than the past quarter century.”

