A wind-driven brush fire that ignited about six miles north of Shoshone on Sunday was estimated at 80 acres “and running” around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to BLM Idaho Fire.
The Shoshone Canal Fire, which the BLM has reported as human-caused, is burning in grass and heavy brush away from structures, the agency said.
Crews from Shoshone, Gooding and Twin Falls were on scene Monday, and two tankers, a helicopter and an additional engine were on the way, the BLM reported.
To the south, the Medley Fire was reported over the weekend on Friday, June 24, near Murtaugh.
The blaze grew tenfold from 25 acres to 250 acres between Friday afternoon and Friday evening and was contained Saturday at 571 acres using BLM engines, a helicopter and two air tankers, according to BLM reports.
Several agencies have been involved in mopping up the blaze, including Shoshone Basin Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Rock Creek Fire District. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In