The Sharps Fire reduced thousands of acres of private grazing land and Forest Service land in Blaine County to ash in 2018, causing extensive economic loss.

Four years after a local man ignited a wildfire that charred nearly 65,000 acres from Carey to the slopes of Swede Peak in the Sawtooth National Forest, the state has won a civil lawsuit seeking additional financial compensation for economic damages and firefighting and land-restoration costs incurred by the fire.

Ryan Jensen, 38—currently of Hailey—was ordered in June 2020 to spend five days in jail, perform 400 hours of community service and pay restitution totaling $303,300 for a conviction of firing timber or prairie lands, a misdemeanor.

His sentence was the outcome of a restorative justice conference called by Fifth District Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle to help private landowners and agencies directly impacted by the fire’s destruction recoup their losses.

