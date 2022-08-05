Four years after a local man ignited a wildfire that charred nearly 65,000 acres from Carey to the slopes of Swede Peak in the Sawtooth National Forest, the state has won a civil lawsuit seeking additional financial compensation for economic damages and firefighting and land-restoration costs incurred by the fire.
Ryan Jensen, 38—currently of Hailey—was ordered in June 2020 to spend five days in jail, perform 400 hours of community service and pay restitution totaling $303,300 for a conviction of firing timber or prairie lands, a misdemeanor.
His sentence was the outcome of a restorative justice conference called by Fifth District Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle to help private landowners and agencies directly impacted by the fire’s destruction recoup their losses.
Jensen’s homeowner’s insurance, Ameriprise, covered $300,000 of the restitution and he was responsible for the remaining $3,300 out of pocket.
Most of the money—$200,000—was doled out to six local landowners, with about $80,000 each going to Lava Lake Land & Livestock and Flat Top Sheep Co. in Carey. The remaining sum was paid to four state and federal agencies, two utility companies and two local entities.
Payouts included around $23,000 to the Idaho Department of Lands, $22,000 to the Sawtooth National Forest, $16,500 to Idaho Fish & Game and nearly $12,000 to the Bureau of Land Management; $15,600 to Idaho Power and Probst Electric Inc.; and nearly $11,000 to Blaine County and the Sun Valley Fire Department.
As part of his community service, Jensen was ordered to repair fences damaged by the fire, help educate local schoolchildren on the dangers of exploding targets—like the one he used that sparked the fire—and assist with replanting burned vegetation.
He was also instructed to meet with local elected officials to discuss how to further limit the sale and use of exploding targets, which have been banned on Idaho public lands during the May-to-October wildfire season since 2014.
Rural Blaine hard-hit by Sharps Fire
The Sharps Fire was the county’s largest since the Beaver Creek Fire, which ripped through about 115,000 acres in 2013. With movement deep into the Pioneer Mountains, it drew more than 500 firefighters from a federal Type 1 incident management team—the most heavily equipped of all federal emergency-response squads—as well as the BLM, U.S. Forest Service and local fire departments.
The fire began on July 29, 2018, while Jensen was target shooting on IDL land out Muldoon Canyon. The man came forward to police three days later, on Aug. 1, to admit to sparking the blaze.
According to Jensen, at least one bullet from his firearm hit a Tannerite-style “Sonic Boom” target—a container of mostly aluminum powder mixed with ammonium nitrate—causing an explosion that sent out sparks into the surrounding sagebrush.
“I saw a fire and ran to put it out. I got the target from my brother for Christmas,” Jensen wrote in a voluntary statement. “After the explosion, I shot a few more rounds, then was packing up when I saw the fire. 5.56 x 45 [mm] [and] 9 mm [cartridges used]. All full metal jacket.”
According to Jensen’s testimony in court, he shot at several milk jugs full of water before shooting the exploding target and didn’t notice the fire until he was packing up his rifles.
Jensen and his attorney said he made a reasonable effort to put out the fire—calling 911 and using a soft rifle case to try and smother the fire—but it was too late.
“When it was just in the grass burning, I had pretty good control over it, smothering it with the rifle case. But it got to the sagebrush, and the sagebrush out there is four, five-feet tall, and immediately the flames were bigger than I was,” Jensen testified.
The sparks grew into a fire that quickly spread to Bureau of Land Management land, U.S. Forest Service land and private land.
The blaze was ultimately extinguished in late August 2018 at a cost of more than $9 million, according to Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Angela Nelson, who represented the state at prosecution.
Beyond land impacts, the fire required Idaho Power workers to cut down grass and brush along the route of the 138-kilovolt transmission line that serves the northern valley and coat the wooden poles in fire retardant.
It also forced ranch owners to evacuate livestock to the detriment of the animals’ health. Brian Bean of Lava Lake Lamb told the court that he had to relocate one band of sheep twice in the span of a month, causing lambs—whose market values depend on weight—to drop pounds.
During his sentencing, Jensen apologized to the court for the gravity of his mistake.
“I’d simply like to reiterate how sorry I am,” he said. “I’m quite ashamed.”
State asks for nearly $500,000 in compensation
The Idaho Department of Lands didn’t feel that its $23,000 payout was enough. One month later—on July 28, 2020—the department banded together with its parent agency, the Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners, and the state of Idaho in bringing a lawsuit against Jensen to recover further damages.
The six-member Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners includes Gov. Brad Little, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. It oversees the Idaho Department of Lands, which leases grazing land and auctions off millions of dollars of timber on its endowment lands every year for the benefit of Idaho public schools.
According to the plaintiffs’ original complaint, the Sharps Fire burned about 10,000 acres of IDL endowment land containing marketable timber.
“As a result of damage to the endowment land caused by the Sharps Fire, the public schools endowment lost revenue, and the plaintiffs and the endowment incurred rehabilitation expenses,” Deputy Attorney General Joy M. Vega wrote on behalf of the state.
Vega’s complaint asked the court to hold Jensen liable for damages of nearly $500,000—over $336,000 for fire suppression costs, and just under $154,000 to recoup lost timber and grazing revenue and pay for the refurbishment of damaged rangeland.
The lawsuit also asked for a ruling from Williamson awarding pre-judgment interest, or hypothetical money that a favorable judgment would have earned.
The bottom line, Vega wrote, is that Jensen should have been prepared to nip the fire in the bud.
“Through his negligent conduct, actions, and omissions … Mr. Jensen was a public nuisance,” Vega stated. “As a result of Mr. Jensen’s negligent acts of starting the Sharps Fire and failing to make reasonable efforts to control or extinguish the fire immediately, Plaintiffs have been forced to incur and will incur costs and attorney’s fees … in an amount to be proven at trial.”
Jensen’s attorney alleged unfair conduct from state
Six months later—in January 2021—Jensen’s former attorney, public defender Doug Nelson, answered the state’s complaint with several affirmative defenses raising further issues with the state’s conduct.
For starters, Nelson argued, the roughly $23,000 restitution payment to the Idaho Department of Lands—initially proposed by Angela Nelson—was legally binding and could not be walked back. Jensen had also decided to plead guilty based on what he thought to be locked-in restitution figures, he added.
“Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Angela Nelson caused a stipulation to be executed which bound the [IDL] to an agreement regarding monetary restitution due for any costs and/or losses incurred by virtue of the fire … The Defendant relied on this stipulation when he gave up certain of his constitutional rights and pled guilty to a misdemeanor offense,” Nelson wrote.
Doug Nelson—no relation to Angela Nelson—also alleged that he had received on-the-record assurances from the prosecutor that the restitution agreement would foreclose any later civil claims that any victim might bring. He was unable to obtain recordings from hearings, however, and Nelson testified under oath last month that she had “absolutely” not made any such claim.
In late November 2021, the plaintiff group filed a motion for partial summary judgment asking Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson to find Jensen liable for civil damages in amounts to be determined later at trial and to dismiss all of Jensen’s previous arguments.
The request—which again came from Vega—cited the Idaho Forestry Act, which states that civil liability in the event of a man-made wildfire is “exclusive of and in addition to” any criminal penalties already decided by a judge.
Civil suit can proceed to trial, judge rules
On Monday, Vega argued in Fifth District Court on behalf of the Idaho Department of Lands that there was no proof that the IDL had promised not to seek further restitution through a civil lawsuit.
“Most telling, I believe, is that there [has been] no reference [of] any of the criminal victims waiving and releasing their civil claims,” Vega said. “The absence of any such representations is consistent with Ms. Nelson’s additional deposition.”
Jensen’s current attorney, Nathan Beckman, argued that the parties in the original criminal case were the same as the second case, and therefore should be precluded from bringing additional civil claims.
“This is the second case in a row of ‘State of Idaho vs. Jensen.’ The case rises out of the exact same alleged actions or inactions by Mr. Jensen and covers the same exact injuries caused by the same exact fire,” Beckman argued.
Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson sided with Vega, ruling that any victim of a criminal act who receives a restitution payment is still allowed to pursue a civil lawsuit against the same defendant. He also emphasized that victims in a criminal case are not considered a party.
“You can list all the executive offices of this state if you like. But if you had a claim against how endowment land was managed, who would you serve? Not the Blaine County Prosecuting Office,” Williamson said.
“It’s been argued fairly well by this state that in a criminal case, prosecutors’ offices represent the sovereign—a perhaps ill-defined entity. But the state land board is charged with managing public lands, not prosecuting criminal cases,” he said. “There’s a big difference, and I do not see the parties being the same.”
Williamson added that there was no question Jensen did not take precautions to put out the fire after the target exploded.
“He didn’t have a shovel or any other digging tool. He didn’t have any extinguisher. He brought exploding targets and shot in an area that wasn’t clear of any vegetation,” the judge said. “That is classic definition of negligence.”
A court trial is scheduled for Nov. 21, 2022, at 9 a.m. to clarify further restitution payments. ￼
