Since the onset of the novel coronavirus in the state, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health and public health districts have struggled with how to gather information on COVID-19-positive patients, how much information to gather and what to do with that information.
Over the past several weeks, the state’s coronavirus website has become increasingly detailed, with seven tabs that now show a range of data points, including onset dates, emergency department visits for COVID-like symptoms and data on testing. However, due to a backlog in information, these graphs often lack data or are unreliable based on how up to date the information is.
Below nearly every data graph on the state’s web site is a sentence in bold that states, “Data are preliminary and subject to change,” making it difficult to determine how accurate the information on the graph is at any given time.
Those changes can be significant. For example, last week, the tab that says “COVID-19 Testing Data” indicated that there were no tests completed on April 17 in the South Central Public Health District, which includes Blaine County, but that was not true—the information just hadn’t been put into the graph yet.
By Tuesday, the information on the testing data tab had been updated to indicate that the South Central Public Health District had 62 tests districtwide, with a total of 617 tests completed statewide.
State health departments were not equipped to handle the type of up-to-the-minute information that the public is now seeking, because it has never been in demand before.
“We’ve never ever shared data in real time,” South Central Public Health District Public Information Officer Brianna Bodily told the Mountain Express this week. “The system isn’t built for real-time reporting.”
Beyond that, epidemiological teams are collecting information from multiple places, including state labs, commercial labs and hospitals throughout Idaho. To avoid overlapping, or reporting the same case multiple times, these teams must comb through information before it is shared online. At the same time, they’re responsible for sharing data with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, communicating with local state officials and tracking the spread of the virus throughout the state through contact tracing and case investigations.
Bodily said the state and health districts are doing everything they can to be as transparent as possible, but residents must realize that information may come in piece by piece and get added to the websites when time allows.
For now, the only way to know the data is up to date is to wait.
