Drivers can expect extra Idaho State Police patrolling statewide this weekend, looking for impaired drivers. Beginning on Wednesday, ISP increased its patrol on state highways and roads and will continue the heightened patrol through July 7 in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road.
According to a press release from ISP, last Fourth of July in Idaho, 36 crashes occurred due to a drunken or drugged driver, resulting in 46 injuries and four deaths.
“The Fourth of July is a day to celebrate our country’s freedom,” State Trooper Scott Bolen said in the press release. “Let’s make sure if you are going to drink, have a plan to get home safely. There will be extra troops hunting for impaired drivers. Let’s make this a safe holiday.”
ISP suggests everyone take steps to prevent impaired driving by having a designated sober driver or making arrangements for guests to stay overnight. In addition, ISP suggest offering or choosing non-alcoholic beverages.
Funding for DUI enforcement has been provided by a grant from the Idaho Transportation Department, through the National Highway Traffic Administration.
