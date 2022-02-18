“How do we maintain our community values while balancing growth?”
That was the main question that four panelists took on at the Wood River Women’s Foundation’s annual “State of the Valley” forum, presented Tuesday evening at The Community Library in Ketchum.
Jim Foudy, Josh Johnson, Michelle Griffith and Mark Davidson—representing Blaine County’s education, environment, housing and recreation sectors, respectively—each addressed the valley’s most pressing challenges, from housing insecurity to water constraints.
Education and housing
Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy said population growth in the Wood River Valley “hasn’t necessarily resulted in significantly higher student enrollment overall,” but has caused some academic challenges for new students unfamiliar with the district’s curriculum.
Foudy said a far bigger impact of growth has been a severe, districtwide staffing shortage tied to housing availability. Many prospective teachers continue to take jobs elsewhere after failing to find a place to live, he said.
“We have multiple positions that have been advertised for 15 months now and are unfilled today,” he said. “We have gone as far as to interview multiple candidates, make job offers and then have those offers declined because they’re unable to make the move to the area. Housing is a profound barrier right now … and our teachers can’t work any harder than they already are.”
The skewed ratio between employers seeking help and units open to house workers is plain to see in the Mountain Express classifieds, said Michelle Griffith, executive director of the ARCH Community Housing Trust
“The last time I did this little exercise was couple of weeks ago, and there were no ads for available rentals and four pages of ‘help wanted’ ads,” she said. “That is an easy, clear way to see the degree to which growth has impacted housing.”
Griffith, who has overseen the development of over 150 units of affordable housing throughout the valley, said that households earning between 80%-150% of median income increasingly cannot afford rent.
“It is shocking, the professionals and the hard-working households that need assistance,” she said. “You need 3.5 times the starting salary for a patrol officer to afford the average rent here.”
Griffith added that federal housing grants, “while plentiful,” are very competitive and have strict income limitations. Many require that a household cannot earn more than 80% of the area median income, for example.
Last fall, ARCH partnered with the St. Luke’s Health System and the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation to develop 12 units of long-term workforce housing in Hailey and in Bellevue. Griffith considered that an unconventional, pivotal solution, as it relied on private donation money from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation.
“We told [St. Luke’s Wood River], ‘We’re going to set rents at whatever you need for the [employee] that you need to hire,’ and make the rent fit. Two people could be paying different rents for the exact same property,” she explained. “But it doesn’t matter whether the [person] in that property is an ER nurse or someone who cleans the ER. You need both of them for the hospital to run.
“This pivot is very unique, scalable and something that we can share beyond our community,” she continued. “We’ve had calls from the New Hampshire Housing Finance [Authority] saying, ‘How did you guys do that?’”
Environment and recreation
Josh Johnson, Central Idaho conservation associate with the Idaho Conservation League, identified drought, human-wildlife coexistence, responsible recreation and responsible development as four main challenges for county residents.
“I think water conservation is going to be one of the biggest pushes here. We don’t leave live in Las Vegas or Phoenix, but our situation isn’t honestly all that far off,” he said. “When it comes down to a house-by-house level, that’s where we need to collectively embrace the need to conserve our water and recognize that it’s not just one drought year that’s going to happen, but many bad drought years.”
Johnson advocated for “showing-by-doing” approaches to water conservation, such as xeriscaping—landscaping in a way that reduces water consumption.
“One thing we probably all agree on here is that … we moved here because of the environment, and want to keep this environment beautiful,” he said.
Johnson said a more immediately visible impact of population growth has been increased traffic out on backcountry trails. Last year, he said, an associate counted some 130 different groups on the 20-mile Alice-Toxaway Loop.
“We are not separate from the natural environment, and that’s a gift for us but it is also a responsibility,” he said. “Increasing development [that] we’ve certainly seen it in in the Wood River Valley, and also just over the hill in the Sawtooth Valley, people wanting to move in and have the beautiful vistas and more [trail] access.”
Mark Davidson, executive director of the Blaine County Recreation District and former director of conservation initiatives at the Nature Conservancy Idaho, said context was important.
“People in Seattle go three hours to a trailhead that might have 200 people parked at it, and we see 20 cars and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t go to this trail,’” he said. “Frankly, we have to change our own [mindset]. Instead of being annoyed by the 20 cars, you can still have an incredible outdoor experience.”
Johnson said more concerning than the number of people on trails has been the trash, hot coals and human and dog waste they’ve left behind.
“I think as we get more people moving to the valley, they may not have the same experience in the backcountry or share our same kind of ‘leave no trace’ etiquette,” he said.
Davidson said he hoped to see more citizen-science programs similar to the University of Idaho’s McCall Outdoor Science School to help young students become better public-land stewards.
“We’ve got to build programming to address our issues,” he said.
Davidson said that he was thrilled to see new residents take advantage of the BCRD’s groomed Nordic skiing and snowshoeing trails, but was concerned that other long-term residents haven’t had the same opportunity due to lack of time, transportation and financial resources.
“We might feel like there’s a lot of people out using the trails, but there are big swaths of our community that don’t have access to those things,” he said. “The Hispanic community is very underrepresented in this conversation.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In