This week the state government launched a new website that includes public service announcements, safety considerations for businesses across Idaho as they undertake reopening, and a pledge to commit to doing one's part as businesses and residents work together to support a safe and healthy community as the state and economy reopens.
The website, one.idaho.gov, also includes social media kits and content showcasing the dedication and business innovation that has emerged as Idahoans do things differently for the greater good, according to a newsletter from the Sun Valley Economic Development.
Bullet points of suggestions for businesses to keep customers safe, businesses to keep employees safe, and Idahoans keeping themselves and their neighbors safe include offering hand washing stations, hand sanitizer and practicing exceptional personal hygiene.
Why do we need to take this pledge when most of it is just common sense? Sounds too much like indoctrination to me comrades.
