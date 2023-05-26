A pond next to the lower tailings pile near the Triumph Mine in East Fork is likely spilling over the soil cap on the tailings pile, saturating the tailings underneath and causing iron oxide residue and potentially other contaminants to leach from the waste, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
The two tailings piles near East Fork Lane sit on land owned by the Idaho Department of Lands. In the late 1990s, the piles were flattened and graded, covered with a clay seal and six inches of clean soil, and seeded with native vegetation as part of mine-site remediation.
A pond on the south side of the lower pile was also drained to prevent any ponding over the tailings, while the pond on private property to the east of the pile was kept as-is.
Since late April, homeowners and passersby have observed orange water flowing along a roadside ditch along East Fork Road on the northern edge of the lower tailings pile.
DEQ Senior Mining Scientist Don Carpenter—who is responsible for monitoring water coming out of the Triumph Mine tunnel, as well as soil around the site, for contamination—said on Monday that he suspected that the ditch water was flowing from the residential pond.
“I’m not sure where else that would be coming from,” he said.
DEQ contractors sampled the orange-colored ditch water at the end of April and sent the samples off to a lab in Montana. Results are still pending, but Carpenter told the Express that early indications are that the water does “not meet water quality standards,” which he said are “based on protection of human health and aquatic life.”
“Our hypothesis right now is that groundwater is interacting with and seeping out of those tailings and that’s what causing that water to emerge in the ditch along East Fork Road,” he said on Monday. “We’re planning on distributing results to folks in the community who are interested. I think we’re very close to having results.”
That said, “there are tailings all through Triumph” with “existing contamination that wasn’t removed during the initial 1998 cleanup,” he said.
Carpenter said it is unclear what is causing the runoff now. Excess water leaves the pond through a pipeline specifically designed to control water levels. The pipeline channels the excess water around the western edge of the tailings pile and south to a wetlands area surrounding the East Fork of the Big Wood. That system, Carpenter said, appears to be working “fine.”
Carpenter noted that the pond previously overflowed during the heavy spring runoff of 2017 because the pipeline was blocked. IDL has since put in a new pipeline to prevent that.
In a five-year report published in 2019, the DEQ found that the 2017 flooding “did not erode into the tailings,” though “the continuous flow of water on top of the tailings pile may have caused the underlying tailing to become saturated, causing several contaminated seeps to develop at the toe of the tailings pile.”
At that time, the department also observed “iron precipitates” at several locations.
“Although the arsenic concentration of the precipitates was not measured, concentrations likely exceed the 300 mg/kg remediation goal,” the report states.
According to the DEQ, the discharge pipeline was sampled 22 times for manganese and arsenic between October 2018 and June 2019 and showed arsenic levels that exceeded the EPA’s human-health water quality criteria in all 22 samples.
Groundwater sampled from a well south of the tailings pile in October 2018 also showed “total antimony, arsenic, iron, and lead concentrations exceeding Idaho’s ground water quality standard and the federal drinking water standards,” according to the report.
However, samples collected from monitoring sites upstream and downstream of the mine in 2018 and 2019 did not exceed Clean Water Act standards, suggesting that mine water discharge was not impacting the East Fork Wood River, the DEQ stated.
Early Tuesday morning, the East Fork of the Big Wood River east of Gimlet was in moderate flood stage at 8.14 feet. A river height of 7.9 feet correlates with a “minor flooding” around the Triumph area downriver to the confluence of the Big Wood River, according to the National Weather Service.
Carpenter said the iron-saturated water was not to his knowledge flowing into the East Fork.
“What I can say is that we have never seen measurable impacts to the East Fork of the Big Wood from the Triumph mine site based on samples collected,” he said.
Heidi Heath, who lives down the hill from the mine, said she was not concerned about the water but had noticed rust stains in the toilet bowls at many of her neighbors’ homes.
“It’s not regular, but I’ve seen it happen other years—in different places and different times—percolating up from the ground. It’s a natural mineral that’s worked its way up,” she said. “I’m sure it’s just iron. I’ve been here 40 years and they’ve tested it many times.”
Triumph landowner Carl Massaro said he believed beavers were to blame for the flooded wetlands upstream from the tailings piles.
“The rise in the water around the [tailings piles] is causing it to wick [groundwater] up. It’s the beavers, in my humble opinion,” he said. “They stay up all night and work. I camped down by the river in the early 70s with many other young folks—it was all dry pasture. It’s soaked now. I would love to return it to pasture.”
State: $3 million in remediation funding mostly unspent
Located just 500 feet from the East Fork of the Big Wood River, the Triumph mine produced lead, zinc and silver ore between the early 1880s and late 1950s.
The current mine-water discharge system is set up so that liquid discharge from the tunnel is conveyed downhill through an underground pipeline to a 1.7-million-gallon lined “surge pond” west of the portal where heavy metals can settle.
From there, the mine water runs southeast under East Fork Road, around the tailings piles and to a wetlands area, which Carpenter said helps absorb metals.
In 1993, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed to designate the Triumph Mine area as a Superfund cleanup site after Triumph scored the highest of all toxic-waste sites in the nation, according to the EPA’s assertion that the area had high arsenic and lead levels in residential yards, toxic dust in the air, and lead and zinc in its groundwater.
Many Triumph residents alleged that the EPA had botched its soil and groundwater testing. In response to that pushback, oversight was handed over in 1994 to the Idaho DEQ. The agency began to excavate contaminated soil from over a dozen residential yards, three nearby roads, and six road shoulders starting in 1998 to break the exposure pathway for humans. When it was replaced, the DEQ put down fabric markers to signify the end of clean soil and the beginning of contaminated ground underneath, according to Carpenter.
More recent remediation work has included installing two large concrete plugs inside the mine, in 2003 and 2016. Carpenter said that the DEQ has made a “lot of progress” slowing the discharge emanating from the mine tunnel. Prior to cleanup efforts, he said water flowed out of the mine at “90 to 200 gallons per minute, while today it is flowing at about six gallons per minute.
“I don’t think we’ll ever be able to stop the water from flowing out the mine,” he said.
The legislature has appropriated around $3 million towards Triumph remediation since 2020, most of which has not been spent.
A proposal to install a third plug about 100 feet into the mine tunnel is still being evaluated, Carpenter said. As of 2021, the cost of that proposal was estimated at $1.5 million, he said.
He said that $1.5 million was transferred in fiscal 2020 and $1.5 million in fiscal 2022 from the DEQ’s Water Pollution Control Fund to the Triumph Remediation Fund. Of that $3 million, $1.5 million has been allocated to well installation costs and future well sample collection and lab analysis costs.
The DEQ installed 21 monitoring wells across the mine site in 2022. The goal is to “better understand how and where water is flowing” and “where contaminants are coming from,” Carpenter said.
He added that “a lot” of the DEQ’s ongoing remediation work is a result of the Idaho Conservation League’s lawsuit filed against the DEQ and IDL in 2018 for discharging mine waste into the East Fork without proper Idaho Discharge Pollution Elimination System (IDPES) permitting, a requirement under the federal Clean Water Act.
The settlement agreement reached between the parties required the DEQ to obtain an IDPES permit—an endeavor that is still ongoing, Carpenter said—and both the DEQ and IDL to collect regular surface and groundwater samples.
The DEQ also agreed to monitor water in the discharge pipeline and surge pond, and IDL agreed to monitor groundwater in the wetlands and tailings piles “to get a better handle on how existing groundwater interacts with the tailings pile,” Carpenter said.
Josh Johnson, Senior Conservation Associate for the Idaho Conservation League, said he walked around the area with DEQ staff on Thursday. The surge pond looked “okay,” he said, but “for the first time I saw discharge from various ponds actively flowing into the river.”
“Clearly there are still pathways for water and snowmelt to percolate into the tailings pile and interact with tailings, which we know is nasty stuff, and make its way back out into the wetlands. The exact amount of arsenic, or other metals, in there isn’t as important to me as the presence of it itself. It’s clearly showing that under the right spring runoff conditions, we can still have serious problems at the site in terms of water and metals transport.
“This is why we sued in the first place several years ago,” he continued. “Unfortunately, Triumph is the gift that keeps on giving, reminding us that we need to make sure mining companies are held accountable. The multimillion-dollar question is how are they actually going to treat this water?” ￼
