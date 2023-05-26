State: Groundwater likely seeping from tailings pile near Triumph Mine

The lower tailings pile directly south of this roadside ditch, photographed here on May 5, includes about 680,000 cubic yards of mine waste.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

A pond next to the lower tailings pile near the Triumph Mine in East Fork is likely spilling over the soil cap on the tailings pile, saturating the tailings underneath and causing iron oxide residue and potentially other contaminants to leach from the waste, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

The two tailings piles near East Fork Lane sit on land owned by the Idaho Department of Lands. In the late 1990s, the piles were flattened and graded, covered with a clay seal and six inches of clean soil, and seeded with native vegetation as part of mine-site remediation.

A pond on the south side of the lower pile was also drained to prevent any ponding over the tailings, while the pond on private property to the east of the pile was kept as-is.

Groundwater sampling wells in Triumph

In 2022, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality installed 21 monitoring wells across the mine site. The total cost of installing the wells and pumping groundwater samples for the next two years is around $1.5 million, the department said.

