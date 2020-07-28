St. Luke’s Health system will soon be launching an informational dashboard on its website designed to provide clear and up-to-date information on COVID-19 at St. Luke’s hospitals across the state.
The data St. Luke’s will begin providing to the public is “consistent with the types of information St. Luke’s has been transparently providing various federal, state, and local health agencies since March,” the health system announced on Monday.
In a media-only workshop on Tuesday morning, members of the press were invited to a video conference that gave further details of how the dashboard will look once it goes live on the health system’s website, as well as what information will be provided. The presentation indicated that the public will have access to information updated daily, including the number of people tested at St. Luke’s facilities, and how many of those tested postive. The dashboard will also list the number of COVID-related patients hospitalized at any given time at St. Luke’s hospitals.
“The information on the dashboard may also continue to evolve as St. Luke’s works to build out the dashboard with more specific information,” the press release states.
The dashboard should go live on the health system’s website within the next several days.
