The St. Luke’s Health System has added a new psychiatrist to its team of specialists in the Mental Health Services division of the St. Luke’s Clinic in Hailey.
Dr. Jeralyn Jones attended the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and completed her psychiatry residency at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco. She was the medical director for an outpatient psychiatry clinic at University of California–San Francisco, before moving to Boise to practice and teach psychiatry in 1992.
In Boise, Jones has been seeing patients through her private practice, as well as practicing at Saint Alphonsus, Boise State University and Family Medicine Residence of Idaho. She joined Family Medicine Residency of Idaho in 1999, where she became the first psychiatrist hired as faculty to teach family-medicine residents multiple psychiatric topics, St. Luke’s stated in a news release.
Jones has taught psychiatry to family medicine and psychiatry residents for more than 20 years, St. Luke’s stated. She started a University of Washington psychiatry residency track program in Idaho. She is an assistant clinical professor for the University of Washington Department of Psychiatry, a position she has held since 2010.
“She remains actively involved in training our next generation of psychiatrists,” St. Luke’s stated. “She feels this is of vital importance because we need more robust mental-health care in Idaho.”
Jones received several teaching awards at University of Washington (Idaho track) and the 2013 Ada County Medical Society’s Physician of the Year award.
“People’s culture, genetics, psychological, social and medical status are all relevant background informing treatment in the moment,” she said. “As a general psychiatrist, I feel fortunate to hear stories that humble and inspire me. I am always learning from my patients.”
Jones’ husband, psychologist Steve Brown, was born and raised in the Wood River Valley.
“We have extended family in the area, and have spent most winter holidays and many summer weekends here,” Jones said. “We are thrilled to live here now to take more advantage of all the community has to offer.”
At St. Luke’s Clinic-Mental Health Services, Jones will join psychiatrist Dr. Paula P. Griffith and two other behavioral-health specialists.
People with known or suspected mental-health conditions are advised to talk to their primary-care physician or call St. Luke’s Center for Community Health at 208-727-8733, St. Luke’s stated. To make an appointment at St. Luke’s Clinic–Mental Health Services, call 208-727-8970.
