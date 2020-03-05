Idahoans might want to get to bed an hour earlier on Saturday night, or risk losing an hour of sleep. Clocks “spring forward” at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, for the start of daylight saving time.
The spring ritual of moving clocks forward one hour brings longer evenings, and for many serves as a harbinger of even longer, warmer days of summer.
Daylight saving time originated in 1918, during World War I, to conserve energy, but not all Americans participate. Arizona and Hawaii don’t change the clocks. Neither do American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.
The rest of the country, though, can expect longer evenings until their clocks “fall back” one hour on Nov. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In