The Hailey Public Library will host a free “Lunch & Learn” talk with local historian Tom Blanchard from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hailey Town Center, 116 S. River Street in Hailey.

Blanchard—a former three-term county commissioner and former chairman of the Idaho State Historical Society—will cover how the Sawtooth National Recreation Area came to be, with a special focus on the role of the Sawtooth Conservation Council and Don “Bemco” Bennett, a plein-air artist who helped protect Castle Peak.

Tom Blanchard

Bellevue resident and mining historian Tom Blanchard inspects local historical government records prior to their transport to the Idaho State Historical Society’s climate-controlled archives in Boise.

“We wanted to end the year with a salute to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, one of our community’s crown jewels. It’s the reason many of us moved here, and why many others visited and then stayed,” HPL Programs & Engagement Manager Kristin Fletcher stated. “The creation of the Sawtooth NRA in 1972 was a complex mix of national, state and local politics.

Castle Peak 1968 mining operation drew strong opposition from local conservation groups

Don “Bemco” Bennett’s charcoal drawing of Castle Peak, including areas that would have been impacted by mining operations, is now in a collection at The Community Library in Ketchum.

