The Hailey Public Library will host a free “Lunch & Learn” talk with local historian Tom Blanchard from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hailey Town Center, 116 S. River Street in Hailey.
Blanchard—a former three-term county commissioner and former chairman of the Idaho State Historical Society—will cover how the Sawtooth National Recreation Area came to be, with a special focus on the role of the Sawtooth Conservation Council and Don “Bemco” Bennett, a plein-air artist who helped protect Castle Peak.
“We wanted to end the year with a salute to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, one of our community’s crown jewels. It’s the reason many of us moved here, and why many others visited and then stayed,” HPL Programs & Engagement Manager Kristin Fletcher stated. “The creation of the Sawtooth NRA in 1972 was a complex mix of national, state and local politics.
“Tom will take us back to early conversations by a group of local activists and the unexpected impact of a painting by Ketchum artist Don Bennet.”
Blanchard received his graduate degree in history from San Francisco State University and moved with his wife, Florence, and family to Bellevue in 1977. He has also worked as the city administrator of Bellevue and currently serves as vice-chair of the Mountain Rides Transportation Authority Board.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In