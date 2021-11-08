A Tuesday storm will bring widespread lower-elevation rain and higher-elevation snow to the Wood River Valley, according to a special weather statement issued by the National Weather Service on Monday afternoon.
Snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are expected at elevations above 6,500 feet, including Galena Summit, with greater accumulations forecast in the Sawtooths and Pioneers.
The storm is expected to arrive Tuesday morning before temperatures warm and rain mixes in with snow. In its special statement, the Weather Service urged drivers to "monitor road and weather conditions, slow down and use extra caution."
"There will be an opportunity for a slushy coating of to 2 to 4 inches to fall down into Stanley, Sun Valley, Hailey, and Tomcat Summit [Carey]," the Weather Service stated. "Across this region, the heaviest accumulating snow is expected between about 5 AM and 11 AM Tuesday, affecting the morning commute."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In