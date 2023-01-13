The Wood River Valley hasn’t seen this much snow by mid-January since 2006. Here, the black line indicates the current winter season and the orange line indicates the winter of 2005-2006. The green line indicates average snowpack.
A three-day atmospheric river system starting on Sunday brought current local snowpack totals from 139% up to about 150% of normal for this time in the year, according to the National Resources Conservation Service.
So far this winter, Blaine County has accumulated roughly 13 inches of snow-water equivalent, or the amount of water contained in melted snowpack.
That number puts the Wood River Valley nearly three-fourths of the way toward its peak snow-water equivalent of 18 inches, which is usually reached the second week of April.
According to data from the Conservation Service’s six automated snow-telemetry sites across Blaine County, all sites have been in the triple digits since early November. On Thursday, the Chocolate Gulch site north of Ketchum recorded 177% of normal snowpack.
Elsewhere, season-to-date precipitation totals this week were 157% of normal at Hyndman Creek near Pioneer Yurt, 153% of normal at Trail Creek Summit east of Sun Valley and 134% of normal at Galena Summit.
According to three decades of snowpack data collected by the NRCS, this is the snowiest ski season on record since the winter of 2005-2006. (By Jan. 12, 2006, the Wood River Valley had accumulated 14.6 inches of SWE, or 170% of normal snowpack.) The maximum SWE ever recorded by this point in the year occurred in 1983, when the NRCS measured 24 inches.
Storm gives drought-stricken West a hand
One to two feet of snow fell in the Wood River Valley between Sunday and Wednesday, according to forecasts published by the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
The atmospheric river system started off with a deposit of 3-6 inches on Sunday and continued most of Monday afternoon and evening, dropping an additional 4-8 inches in the valley. It brought another quick-hitting storm late Tuesday afternoon, adding another 3-6 inches, according to the Avalanche Center.
Overall, the Wood River Valley picked up between 8 and 18 inches of snow through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s three-day storm totals. Warm Springs gained about 18 inches, while Ketchum and Sun Valley picked up 12 to 18 inches. Mid-valley neighborhoods received 12 inches; Hailey, 8 inches; and Bellevue and Carey, also 8 inches, the Weather Service reported.
The chain of storms also heavily favored the Sierra Nevada range as they swept inland, dumping about three feet of snow on California’s Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Palisades Tahoe and Mt. Shasta Ski Park resorts in three days.
Other areas suffering from the West’s severe, multi-year drought—such as the Bear River Range straddling the Utah-Idaho border and the Wasatch Range in northern Utah—received a much-needed two to three feet, with Utah’s Beaver Mountain, Powder Mountain and Snowbird/Alta resorts reporting gains of 30 inches.
More local beneficiaries included the Sawtooth and Soldier ranges, which picked up about two feet of snow this week, as well as the Pioneer Range in eastern Blaine County. Blizzard Mountain Ski Hill near Arco gained 24 inches, the National Weather Service reported.
Central county still in drought recovery
While Blaine County is ahead of schedule in terms of snowpack compared to this point last year (12.1 inches SWE) and significantly ahead of 2021 and 2020 (7 inches and 6.5 inches SWE, respectively), the central portion of the county remains in “severe” drought, according to Thursday’s update from the federal Drought Monitor. The northern and southern reaches of the county remain in “moderate” drought.
The Big Wood Basin will require sustained snowpack levels above 100% and likely need to record nearly 28 inches of SWE, or 10 more inches than average, by April to ensure adequate water delivery in the summer, according to Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist David Hoekema.
It’s also unclear how long the recent pattern of heavy, two to three-day storms will last, Hoekema said. Around this same time last year, snowpack abruptly flatlined as a high-pressure ridge settled into the area through March—essentially blocking any storms from entering the Pacific Northwest.
“What we don’t want to see is the storm systems turning off like we did last year,” Hoekema wrote in an email.
According to a long-range forecast issued Dec. 15 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, central Idaho can expect equal chances of above-normal or below-normal precipitation through early March. Most of the state could also see a 33-40% chance of “below normal” precipitation in March and April, signaling a possible end to the current La Niña weather pattern.
A few more storms may be just around the corner this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
“We are doing very well on our snowpack following this last series of storms,” the NWS Pocatello office stated Wednesday. “The next series will arrive Sunday. Enjoy the break.” ￼
