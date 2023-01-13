Snotel site

Sawtooth Avalanche Center Director Scott Savage checks a weather station near Ketchum on Jan. 5.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

A three-day atmospheric river system starting on Sunday brought current local snowpack totals from 139% up to about 150% of normal for this time in the year, according to the National Resources Conservation Service.

So far this winter, Blaine County has accumulated roughly 13 inches of snow-water equivalent, or the amount of water contained in melted snowpack.

That number puts the Wood River Valley nearly three-fourths of the way toward its peak snow-water equivalent of 18 inches, which is usually reached the second week of April.

The Wood River Valley hasn’t seen this much snow by mid-January since 2006. Here, the black line indicates the current winter season and the orange line indicates the winter of 2005-2006. The green line indicates average snowpack.
Most of Idaho is seeing above-normal snowpack this season.
The Wood River Valley is currently listed in “severe” drought—one tier up from the “moderate” level, as seen on Jan. 10, 2022.

