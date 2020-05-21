Aftershocks from Idaho’s second largest recorded earthquake on March 31 continue to be felt in the Wood River Valley. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, two tremors occurred early Thursday morning, both in the vicinity of the March quake, about 20 miles northwest of Stanley.
A 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at about 5 a.m. about 5 miles west of the point where U.S. Highway 21 makes a big loop around the northern end of the Sawtooth Mountains.
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 5:34 a.m. about 3 miles northwest of that point on the highway, near the confluence of Bear Valley and Marsh creeks.
Both quakes occurred about 7 miles beneath the surface.
The USGS has reported dozens of small quakes in the area following the March 31 event.
“This is still a very active series,” said geophysicist Don Blakeman at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colo.
