Another aftershock from a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that struck northwest of Stanley on March 31 was felt in the Wood River Valley on Tuesday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 4.1-magnitude tremor occurred at 7:54 a.m. Its epicenter was close to state Highway 21 about 6 miles northwest of Stanley near the Park Creek Overlook.
The USGS has reported dozens of small quakes in the area following the March 31 event, which occurred about 20 miles northwest of Stanley and was the second strongest earthquake ever recorded in Idaho.
“This is still a very active series,” said geophysicist Don Blakeman at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colo., after a small quake on May 21.
