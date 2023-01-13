'Ski for Air Service Day' returns to Sun Valley on Jan. 22

Residents and visitors without a season pass can ski Baldy on Jan. 22 for just $60 with an advance ticket.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Following a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Fly Sun Valley Alliance will partner with Sun Valley Resort next weekend to present “Ski for Air Service Day” on Sunday, Jan. 22—offering 70% off lift tickets and a slew of other deals to support flights in and out of Friedman Memorial Airport.

Starting today, Jan. 13, skiers and snowboarders can purchase a full-day lift ticket for $60 at participating ski shops. Those include Board Bin in Ketchum, PKs Ski & Sports in Ketchum and each of Sturtevant’s locations in Ketchum and Hailey. The sale continues through Saturday, Jan. 21, or until lift tickets sell out. No discounted tickets will be sold at the shops on Sunday.

Full-day adult lift tickets for Jan. 22 would normally cost $190 at the ticket window, according to Sun Valley’s website.

Hotels should be about 60-65% full next weekend, according to this 60-day outlook.

