'Ski for Air Service Day' returns to Sun Valley on Jan. 22

Following a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Fly Sun Valley Alliance will partner with Sun Valley Resort next weekend to present “Ski for Air Service Day” on Sunday, Jan. 22—offering 70% off lift tickets and a slew of other deals to support flights in and out of Friedman Memorial Airport.
Starting today, Jan. 13, skiers and snowboarders can purchase a full-day lift ticket for $60 at participating ski shops. Those include Board Bin in Ketchum, PKs Ski & Sports in Ketchum and each of Sturtevant’s locations in Ketchum and Hailey. The sale continues through Saturday, Jan. 21, or until lift tickets sell out. No discounted tickets will be sold at the shops on Sunday.
The nonprofit uses the tax revenue to increase commercial flight frequency at Friedman Memorial Airport and establish new routes. This year, it will fund about $1.23 million worth of minimum revenue-guarantee contracts with United Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
“‘Ski for Air Service Day’ has been a big success over the years, and we appreciate Sun Valley Resort continuing to partner with us on this popular event,” Fly Sun Valley Alliance Director Carol Waller stated in a Tuesday press release. “We expect the tickets will sell very fast, especially with our amazing snow conditions this year.”
Anyone who buys a “Ski for Air Service Day” lift ticket will also be offered half-price ski and snowboard rentals and demo packages at the participating ski shops on Jan. 22.
Several hotels and lodging properties—including Hotel Ketchum, Tamarack Lodge, Wood River Inn and the short-term rental company Alpine Lodging—will additionally offer up to 30% off on room reservations for the weekend, “making it an extremely affordable ski weekend for both locals and visitors,” according to FSVA. Proof of purchase must be provided to secure the rental and lodging deals.
Hotels will be somewhat squeezed for space during the “Ski for Air Service” weekend, according to a forecast from Visit Sun Valley.
The nonprofit marketing organization is predicting up to 65 percent hotel occupancy for the weekend of Jan. 20, based on its recent survey of 10 lodging properties in the Sun Valley area.
According to Visit Sun Valley Operations Manager Jessica Maynard, the “Ski for Air” weekend should bring in a few more visitors than this coming Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, which is showing about 60% occupancy.
For context, hotels in Sun Valley averaged 66% occupancy over New Year’s weekend, according to hotel reservation analytics company DestiMetrics.
Maynard said Destimetrics is also showing hotel occupancy skyrocket “above 70%” on Jan. 26 and again on Feb. 3-4.
“In general, January occupancy is looking very strong and pacing ahead of last year,” she wrote via email. “February and March are pacing ahead of last year too.”
Maynard said overall, December bookings were up about 9% year-over-year and January bookings have been up 13%.
The higher occupancy rates have coincided with an increased need for emergency shelter. On Tuesday, The Hunger Coalition and five other nonprofits announced that 48 homeless individuals who have been temporarily housed in area hotels using county funding and private grants will lose those accommodations on Jan. 21 “due to preexisting reservations.”
A similar situation unfolded on Dec. 27, when around 30 individuals were pushed out of their hotel rooms after those facilities filled for the holidays.
It’s unclear if the hotels participating in the ongoing emergency housing effort are also participating in the “Fly for Air Service Day” fundraiser. ￼
