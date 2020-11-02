The Blaine County Sheriff's Office has called off the search for missing hiker Fern Baird, the office announced on Monday.
Deputies and members of the office's Search and Rescue Team had been searching the area around Prairie Creek north of Ketchum since Oct. 22. Teams stopped searching following a final push into the higher reaches of the region on Friday, Oct. 30.
“This is not the outcome that we were hoping for, but...we have exhausted our resources,” Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a statement. "We will continue to investigate any leads we gather."
Baird, 64, of Park City, Utah, has been missing since Monday, Oct. 19, after possibly leaving the Prairie Creek trailhead around 1 p.m., Harkins said. Responding to the area, police located her car, a black Subaru, parked at Prairie Creek, but did not find Baird.
Twenty Sheriff's deputies and members of the office's Search and Rescue Team began looking for Baird on Thursday, Oct. 22, after an investigation into her disappearance. They then looked for another eight days.
Baird is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds, according to the Sheriff. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants, and carrying a black fanny pack. While she is an experienced hiker, she generally doesn't do technical hikes or mountaineering, Harkins said.
Baird's family is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to her return, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, Oct. 26. If you have seen Baird or have any information about her, call Lt. Mike Abaid at 208-578-3371 or email sheriff@co.blaine.id.us.
