Floodwaters close roads in Della View on Tuesday, May 23.

Residents on the western edge of Hailey’s Della View neighborhood and the west side of Gin Ridge Road in the Gimlet neighborhood can now return to their homes, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office announced at noon on May 31.

Eleven properties along War Eagle Drive had been under mandatory evacuation orders for the past two weeks. Eight residences on War Eagle Drive were issued evacuation notices on May 16, followed by two more residences on Triumph Drive and one on War Eagle on May 17.

Further north, seven properties along Gin Ridge Road that had been under evacuation orders issued on May 20 were moved back to "set" pre-evacuation status around 1 p.m. on May 31, the Sheriff's Office announced.

