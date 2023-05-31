Residents on the western edge of Hailey’s Della View neighborhood and the west side of Gin Ridge Road in the Gimlet neighborhood can now return to their homes, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office announced at noon on May 31.
Eleven properties along War Eagle Drive had been under mandatory evacuation orders for the past two weeks. Eight residences on War Eagle Drive were issued evacuation notices on May 16, followed by two more residences on Triumph Drive and one on War Eagle on May 17.
Further north, seven properties along Gin Ridge Road that had been under evacuation orders issued on May 20 were moved back to "set" pre-evacuation status around 1 p.m. on May 31, the Sheriff's Office announced.
"Idaho Power is working to restore power to these residences. Set status means ... be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice with 'go kits' in your evacuation vehicle," the Sheriff's Office stated.
In Hailey, road closures still remain in effect at Cedar Bend Drive just east of the Draper Preserve entrance and the intersection of the Cedar Bend Drive/War Eagle Drive and Della Vista Drive.
“Residents are warned to use caution and be alert for crumbling roadway edges. Non-residents are asked to please stay out the area for your safety,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “A big thank you to Hailey Fire & Rescue for all their hard work keeping residents safe during the recent flooding.”
As of noon Wednesay, the Big Wood River near Lions Park in Hailey was running 5.76 feet high, above the 5-foot mark indicating "minor flooding." It is forecast to reach its next peak at 6.22 feet around 6 p.m. next Tuesday, June 6, according to NOAA's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
