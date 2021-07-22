The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new registry program for vulnerable populations of the community in an effort to better offer emergency services to individuals with special needs.
“The Registry allows people to register a family member or friend living in Blaine County, Idaho, who are a part of a vulnerable population, such as those who suffer from dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, mental illness, those with autism diagnosis, or other special needs,” the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said in the announcement.
On Wednesday, Chief Deputy Will Fruehling told the Mountain Express that the registry was spurred by a couple of recent emergency response calls in Ketchum which involved individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease. In that particular case, first responders learned more about the individual each time that they interacted—a process that could be streamlined by the new registry.
Calling it a “service to the community,” Fruehling said Blaine County will be one of two Idaho counties with a registry program in place. Ada County is the other, he said. Both registries are run by the county’s sheriff’s office, and both provide background to first responders, including the individual’s name, a contact to call if the person is lost and helpful information to calm them during a crisis or mental break, such as key words or subjects the person may be interested in talking about, Fruehling explained.
“This stems from our experience here,” Fruehling said.
Within the first couple of hours of the registry opening, Fruehling said three people registered. He hopes more will follow as the word gets out.
Since its rollout, the Sheriff’s Office has gotten several emails and phone calls about the program by people concerned about the program, Fruehling said. The registry is not an initiative to track residents, Fruehling clarified in an interview with the Express, and it doesn’t affect an individual’s Second Amendment rights.
To register your loved one, click this link to visit the Sheriff's Office website.
