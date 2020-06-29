During the early morning hours last week, residents on River Street in Hailey could hear bleating and the muffled sound of hooves as hundreds of sheep passed through town. This time of year, thousands of sheep in several distinct bands move north for green pastures in the high country.
While the docile sheep pose no threat for hikers and bikers, the large white guard dogs who protect them from predators can present a problem. These dogs have been known to chase and bite recreationists who get to close.
The Blaine County Recreation District website posts regular notices to alert people as to the location of sheep bands making their way from the valleys to higher and more verdant terrain. These locations are often close to popular trails.
Today and Tuesday a band of sheep will pass from Hailey to Ketchum along the Wood River Trail on their way to Lake Creek. A separate band located at the top of Greenhorn Creek near popular trails at Greenhorn Gulch is headed for the Mahoney Butte drainage. North of Ketchum a third band is located is located above Hulen Meadows and is headed for Fox Creek.
BCRD Wood River Valley Trail Coordinator Chris Leman gathers information throughout the summer from various sources to post the alerts. More details on these sheep bands and several others can be found by hovering over the “sheep icons” on the BCRD Summer TrailLink website at summertrailink.bcrd.org.
For more on this story see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(10) comments
The sheep damage our beautiful trails, cause erosion and pollute our rivers. Dozens of dogs are left behind every time they come through the valley because they are no longer "useful". Wolves are killed to protect the sheep. Today the City of Ketchum was busy making laps to clean up all of the urine and feces left behind by these animals...our tax dollars at work for the sake of standing in line to eat a lamb lollipop in October, while wearing a face mask, trying to social distance and standing in sheep poop. Brilliant!!!
What about the herd of sheep marching up Main St. carrying signs a couple of weeks ago?
Really, sheep and their dogs are now hazardous ? Does the Mountain Express now want to turn hikers into emotional cripples when they see sheep ? Another alarmist headline.
Sheep and the SV Company are what built these communities. Sheep were driven up and down the Wood River Valley long before I was born. The stock yards in Hailey served as loading and unloading points for these wooly gy
stopping for a picture almost cost a dozen lives easily the other day. Use common sense when driving and keep eyes on the road you are trying to rage.
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
EVERYTHING anybody does has hazards associated with it. All hazards cannot be eliminated, but they can be reduced by behaving smartly.
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Yes, the smart thing to do around the guard dogs is to have pepper spray or a firearm ready. Next time these dogs threaten me on public land I’ll be smarter than them.
Mountain maggots .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In