Camp Rainbow Gold announced today that has will postpone the annual Share Your Heart Ball, which was scheduled to be Saturday night at the Sun Valley Inn.
“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we are announcing the postponement of this year’s Share Your Heart Ball,” Executive Director Elizabeth Lizberg said in a press release.
Lizberg said the decision was not made lightly and that the health and safety of the community is the organization’s top priority.
For more information, contact info@camprainbowgold.org or call 208-928-7820.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In