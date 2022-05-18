The United States Geological Survey detected a small 1.4-magnitude aftershock out East Fork around 1:45 a.m. last Tuesday, May 10.
The quake was registered on the Triumph Mine lower tailings pile site off East Fork Road, between Triumph Gulch and Karst Drive, according to the USGS. Its depth measured about one mile.
According to Shawn Willsey, geology professor at the College of Southern Idaho, the small quake was part of the ongoing aftershock sequence from the much larger, 6.5-magnitude March 2020 quake near Stanley and occurred on an unknown fault line.
“All quakes occur on faults, but the fault may or may not be mapped or known as we rely on field evidence—offset of layers, zones of pulverized rock, et cetera—to determine their location and extent,” he said on Monday.
Willsey added that the Idaho Geological Survey is working on mapping fault lines on a detailed scale. Staff is limited and its budget is small, however, “so it will likely take a long time,” he said.
“It looks like the epicentral area of last Tuesday’s small quake has not been mapped in sufficient detail to show a nearby fault. This is not uncommon given how large and rugged Idaho is,” he said.
Jess Byrne, director of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, said on Tuesday that the agency was not aware of “any blasting activity or recent tunnel collapses at the Triumph site” and would be conducting a routine site visit that same day.
Michael Stickney, director of the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, agreed with Byrne, telling the Express that the aftershock looked “like a typical tectonic earthquake” based on its vibrational patterns below the surface.
“I don’t see any seismological evidence for this being a blasting or collapse event,” he said Tuesday. “We do record numerous seismic events that are produced by mining blasts from throughout the northern Rocky Mountains region each day, and they have a distinct signature that results from the ripple-fired nature of mining blasts occurring at the earth’s surface.”
Stickney added that the event was too small to produce noticeable shaking, though anyone standing near the epicenter could have heard seismic waves “at frequencies the human ear can detect.”
“Such occurrences are typically described as sounding like thunder, but emanating from the ground instead of the sky,” he said. “This sometimes confuses observers because there is no shaking to indicate it was a small earthquake.”
DEQ has contingencies for tunnel collapse
The Triumph Mine operated from 1882 until 1957, producing silver, zinc and lead and leaving tailings and water discharge contaminated with heavy metals, including arsenic and zinc.
According to the USGS, the small earthquake occurred along an underground pipeline west of the lower tailings pile, where about 680,000 cubic yards of mine waste sits.
The current mine-water discharge system is set up so that liquid from the tunnel is conveyed through an underground pipeline to a 1.7-million-gallon lined pond west of the portal, designed to collect a surge of water in the event of a sudden tunnel collapse.
Additional water from the surge pond is conveyed by underground pipeline to a permanent pond and a rock-lined “infiltration basin” south of the tunnel, past the lower tailings pile. It is then discharged to a wetlands area that connects to the East Fork of the Big Wood River during spring runoff.
“During most of the year, mine water metals concentrations are diluted in the discharge pipe as mine water mixes with the permanent pond water,” the DEQ stated in a five-year review of the Triumph Mine published in 2019.
According to that report, the discharge pipeline was sampled 22 times for manganese and arsenic between October 2018 and June 2019 and showed arsenic levels that exceeded the EPA’s human-health water quality criteria in all 22 samples.
Groundwater sampled from a well south of the tailings pile in October 2018 also showed “total antimony, arsenic, iron, and lead, concentrations exceeding Idaho’s ground water quality standard and the federal drinking water standards,” according to the report.
However, samples collected from monitoring sites upstream and downstream of the mine in 2018 and 2019 did not exceed Clean Water Act standards, suggesting that mine water discharge was not impacting the East Fork Wood River, the DEQ stated.
In 1993, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed to designate the Triumph Mine area as a Superfund cleanup site. Following opposition to that idea from local residents, however, the remediation oversight was handed over in 1994 to the Idaho DEQ. The agency began to excavate contaminated soil from over a dozen residential yards, three nearby roads, and six road shoulders starting in 1998.
Two decades later—in the fall of 2018—samples of house dust from vacuum canisters voluntarily provided by Triumph residents showed that arsenic and lead concentrations were below the EPA’s screening levels, and that remediation measures at the mine had largely functioned as anticipated, according to the DEQ. ￼
