The Blaine County School District and ARCH are planning to build four three-bedroom apartments and one studio unit about a block away from Hop Porter Park in Hailey.

The Blaine County School District and ARCH Community Housing Trust are hoping to move forward on a plan to build up to five rental units for public school employees at 118 West Bullion Street in Hailey.

The project envisions a two-story, four-unit apartment building and an additional one-story detached studio unit on a 0.3-acre lot owned by the School District and adjacent to the BCSD administrative offices.

Preliminary renderings indicate that the structure would include four three-bedroom, two-story apartments ranging in size from 1,370 to 1,410 square feet, and the detached studio would total 650 square feet. 

