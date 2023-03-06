The Blaine County School District and ARCH Community Housing Trust are hoping to move forward on a plan to build up to five rental units for public school employees at 118 West Bullion Street in Hailey.
The project envisions a two-story, four-unit apartment building and an additional one-story detached studio unit on a 0.3-acre lot owned by the School District and adjacent to the BCSD administrative offices.
Preliminary renderings indicate that the structure would include four three-bedroom, two-story apartments ranging in size from 1,370 to 1,410 square feet, and the detached studio would total 650 square feet.
Each two-story apartment would have its own front door and two-car garage. Another 11 parking spaces would be available in a shared lot between the four‐plex structure, the studio, and the district’s main office next door, according to the city of Hailey.
The School District is planning to act as the landlord of the property and limit rent to 30% of each employee’s adjusted gross household income.
“Adjusted gross income will include, at a minimum, deductions for taxes and federal withholding, and may also include deductions for student loan debt, retirements savings account contributions, childcare costs, and other deductions as determined by the district,” the city of Hailey stated.
Households would need to continue to pay 30% even in the case of salary increases, according to ARCH.
The agreement stipulated that the School District would lease the land to ARCH and pay for operating expenses, while ARCH would design, develop, construct and manage staff housing on the property.
As of last fall, the district had nearly $2 million at its disposal to invest in employee housing—$1 million from its emergency housing fund, established in 2021, and about $900,000 from a private fundraiser held in July 2022 at the home of ARCH Board President Cynthia Hull.
“We are incredibly grateful to have such an outstanding partner in ARCH as we work to meet the housing needs of our staff members,” Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy stated. “We are excited to provide district-controlled housing to support and retain our valued staff members.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In