With just over a month to go until Blaine County public schools are scheduled to start the fall semester, the district’s board of trustees will discuss its reopening plan at a special meeting Tuesday night.
The trustees are also expected to award a contract to one of two potential communications firms after voting last month to cut the district’s in-house communications department and contract with an outside firm instead.
The latest version of the district’s reentry plan includes three possible scenarios for the fall semester, scheduled to begin Aug. 17. The school calendar calls for teachers to return to work a week before that, on Aug. 10.
In the first scenario, in-person learning would resume as usual with a five-day workweek. In the second scenario, half the student body would be in school on any given day and half would be learning from home, with students in fourth grade and older switching off days in school and at home. In the third scenario, all students would work from home.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting includes one action item: awarding a communications contract to one of two potential firms. The two school communications firms listed on the agenda are the Milwaukee-based Donovan Group and Columbia, S.C.,-based Rhodes Branding.
A contract with the Donovan Group would cost the district $36,000 per year, while Rhodes Branding would cost $40,000, according to school board documents. The district’s final 2020-21 budget includes a maximum of $60,000 for all communications expenses.
The board voted in June to eliminate the district’s in-house communications department, opting not to renew a contract with Communications Director Heather Crocker. Crocker’s contract was set to be renewed at the end of June.
The district offered Crocker a one-month extension of her contract, but Crocker declined the offer, Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes told the Mountain Express.
Given the price points, the district has either killed off the multilingual services provided by the grow or hidden that cost somewhere else n the budget. If they killed it then our new board members could careless about our spanish population which represents 35%+ of our student population. White Power in action...or has anyone else noticed that our current board looks awfully white and unsympathetic?
I am with MLK: "I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character." I don't care what color they are, but will judge them by the job that they do.
