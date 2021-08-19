The Blaine County school board will hold a special meeting tonight to finalize back-to-school COVID-19 safety plans, two days after a group of maskless protestors drove the trustees end a session prior to a vote on the subject.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the District Office in Hailey. Seating is limited to eight people and masks are required. You can also stream the meeting via the BCSD’s YouTube channel here.
Tuesday’s meeting drew 15-20 protestors to the Minnie Moore Room of Hailey’s Community Campus. It lasted around two minutes from its scheduled start. Board Chairman Keith Roark adjourned the meeting at 6:02 p.m. when audience members refused to put on masks.
Tonight’s meeting moves to a smaller venue, with around a fifth of the seating capacity. Click here to read the full agenda, including the district’s draft COVID-19 mitigation plan.
Classes start on Monday, Aug. 23.
What tyrannical cowards
