The Blaine County School District’s board of trustees will meet Monday, March 30, to discuss what the school year will look like going forward. 

The meeting will take place online at 5:30 p.m. Community members could email questions and comments to clerk@blaineschools.org no later than 12 p.m. Monday, the district said. 

The public can listen to the meeting through a Webex link, which will be available on the school board’s webpage. People can also listen to the meeting by calling a phone number listed on the same webpage. There will be no physical gathering. 

BCSD closed all schools and facilities on March 16, with a tentative plan to reopen April 6. Now, though, 115 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Blaine County, and the State Board of Education has ordered a “soft closure” of all Idaho schools until at least April 20.

At Monday’s meeting, the board will consider extending the closure in light of the state’s “soft closure” order. The trustees will also discuss plans for remote learning from home while classrooms are closed. 

 

