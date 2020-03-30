The Blaine County School District’s board of trustees will meet Monday, March 30, to discuss what the school year will look like going forward.
The meeting will take place online at 5:30 p.m. Community members could email questions and comments to clerk@blaineschools.org no later than 12 p.m. Monday, the district said.
The public can listen to the meeting through a Webex link, which will be available on the school board’s webpage. People can also listen to the meeting by calling a phone number listed on the same webpage. There will be no physical gathering.
BCSD closed all schools and facilities on March 16, with a tentative plan to reopen April 6. Now, though, 115 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Blaine County, and the State Board of Education has ordered a “soft closure” of all Idaho schools until at least April 20.
At Monday’s meeting, the board will consider extending the closure in light of the state’s “soft closure” order. The trustees will also discuss plans for remote learning from home while classrooms are closed.
cant find the link and their website says the meeting is tomorrow night, the 31st. Anyone else having luck finding info?
It’s on right now. Go to the board home page: blaineschools.org/domain/686 and the link is right below their picture.
I think they meant more around if school should be opened or not. We have community spread here in the valley and the school district really needs to think of how holding school and having staff in the buildings is going to affect everyone else in the valley. Our construction crews can't work, but the school district wants to get back to work already? Seems a little contradictory to me. We need to take our time and do it right here in the valley. Our rate of infection is SO much higher here than other counties in Idaho. Our teachers should not be expected to work when you can't compare our situation to even Twin or Boise. Do we even know how many teachers or students have been infected and how they can just start passing it on again?
Is this a joke? The article was posted at 10:00 AM and we had until noon?
Blaine County School District; please teach the students American Government, history, english, mathematics, science and critical thinking!
Wow, that’s sufficient tome to respond, not.
