Sawtooth Scars
Express photo by Roland Lane

With the smoke clearing and closures lifting, glimpses into the 37,863 acres burned by the Ross Fork Fire continue to emerge at the gateway to the Sawtooth Valley, seen here from near Galena Summit. As of Monday morning, 189 personnel continued to work on the blaze, which stood nearly two-thirds contained. As fire activity wanes, crews are turning their attention to repair work, aiming to remove hazards and restore roads before snow settles into the Sawtooths. Full control of the fire isn't expected for another month. 

