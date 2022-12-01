SAC forecast Dec. 1

All four of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s forecast zones were under an avalanche warning on Thursday afternoon, putting the risk of slides at “high.”

 Graphic courtesy Sawtooth Avalanche Center/Google Maps

Recent winter storms have expanded opportunities for backcountry skiing and snowboarding. They have also increased the risk of being caught in an avalanche.

Those heading out for off-piste winter recreation would do well to heed the advice of Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s website. It contains daily avalanche forecasts in the region, as well as other tips essential for backcountry safety.

“We’re celebrating our first daily forecast product of the season with a potent Pacific storm system,” stated the website on Wednesday.

