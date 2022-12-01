Recent winter storms have expanded opportunities for backcountry skiing and snowboarding. They have also increased the risk of being caught in an avalanche.
Those heading out for off-piste winter recreation would do well to heed the advice of Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s website. It contains daily avalanche forecasts in the region, as well as other tips essential for backcountry safety.
“We’re celebrating our first daily forecast product of the season with a potent Pacific storm system,” stated the website on Wednesday.
The website stated that “considerable” avalanche danger would gradually increase in severity before spiking on Thursday. “Be careful if you’re out in the hills.”
In general, avalanche danger persists during major storm events, and can also be present throughout the winter due to the “wind loading” of snow on ridgelines even when skies are clear.
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center will offer an “Introduction to Avalanches” safety class at the Minnie Moore Room at the Community Campus in Hailey on Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. The presentation will cover the “Know Before You Go” platform, introducing basic concepts about snow, avalanches, and traveling safely in and near avalanche terrain.
The presentation will be followed by a field day workshop for practical experience on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m - 3 p.m., covering avalanche rescue basics, snowpack layering, avalanche terrain identification, and other basic snow and avalanche concepts.
“This field class is a great way to get your feet “wet” before you take a level 1 class,” states the website.
The Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center and center staff are providing avalanche information and education opportunities in Spanish. In addition to publishing and broadcasting Spanish avalanche warning information, which began last season, center staff will be adding an Introduction to Avalanches course in Spanish and will present Avalanche Awareness classes to Spanish-speaking snow removal workers. Center staff are also working on an Avalanche Awareness video in Spanish.
For more information about the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, and the center’s upcoming events, stakeholders can go to sawtoothavalanche.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In