The Salmon‐Challis National Forest terminated its Stage 1 fire restrictions at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 24, meaning campfires are now legal on forest lands outside of the Frank Church and Jerry Peak Wilderness areas.
“A campfire can be one of the best parts of camping or provide necessary warmth to hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts,” the U.S. Forest Service stated on Monday. “Just don’t forget your responsibility to maintain and extinguish your campfire … One spark is all it takes to start a wildfire.”
The Stage 1 restrictions were dropped amid “very high” fire danger in the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone, which encompasses the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Despite this, the Forest Service said, adverse weather conditions that fuel wildfires have lessened with the arrival of fall.
“Although fire danger across east-central Idaho remains very high, fire management officials opted to move out of restrictions because fire danger indices … are moving downward and fall is here,” the service stated.
