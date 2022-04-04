A 27-unit North Hailey apartment project will return to the Planning & Zoning Commission tonight, Monday, April 4, for a second look at design plans.
The Saddle Lofts are proposed for a half-acre lot on the northeast corner of Empty Saddle Trail and River Street just south of Albertsons. It comes from California-based developer Bruce Reichard, a part-time valley resident.
If approved in its current format, Saddle Lofts would comprise three multifamily buildings with 19 one-bedroom units ranging in size from 540 to 700 square feet and eight two-bedroom units ranging from 840 to 870 square feet. Each two-bedroom apartment would be located on the third floor.
Proposed site amenities include 27 on-site parking spaces off Empty Saddle Trail, 27 storage units, a paved patio with benches, a pet relief area, a 5-foot sidewalk around the building perimeter, a “natural” playground with two boulders and more than 3,000 square feet of outdoor green space.
Since the project’s introduction on Jan. 10, the architectural team has made a few changes at the request of the P&Z—increasing the number of two-bedroom units by two for a total of eight, lightening exterior colors and including portable air-conditioning units.
Commissioners also requested that the project’s overall unit count be decreased to allow for larger bedrooms; the applicant team has since removed one unit.
“While the reduction in unit count does not alter the bedroom size, ample bedroom closet and hallway closet space has been provided,” a city staff report notes.
Housing agencies support project
P&Z commissioners were told by the applicant team in January that Reichard intended to “provide much-needed workforce housing in Hailey, with the goal of targeting [the city’s] median income working population.”
Rental figures have yet to be presented.
Over the past week, the city has received several letters in support of Saddle Lofts from the Blaine County Housing Authority, ARCH Community Housing Trust and other residents.
“I urge the board to approve this needed development and to include provisions for ongoing workforce affordability … [W]e cannot continue to close doors of opportunity to our neighbors, and we certainly cannot let opportunities such as the Saddle Lofts pass us by,” BCHA Executive Director Nathan Harvill wrote.
“Any increase to the supply of housing, income restricted or otherwise, will help ease the cost burden associated with the under-supply of housing,” ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith wrote.
Tonight’s discussion is scheduled to take place at some point after 5:30 p.m., depending on how long the city’s development impact fee advisory committee meeting runs.
To attend the meeting virtually, visit click here or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
