The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will continue reviewing design plans for a 51-unit multifamily building slated for the southwest corner of North River and Spruce streets tonight, Monday, Nov. 21.
The “River Lane” project comes from Ketchum-based developers Trent and Elisabeth Grabher. It would span from 403 to 419 N. River St. on the edge of Hailey’s business district and within its downtown residential overlay.
The development proposes 43 one-bedroom apartments between 600 and 630 square feet and eight two-bedroom apartments between 880 and 1,030 square feet, along with 500 square feet of retail space. Renderings show that it would be split into two buildings connected by a transparent walkway.
