Spruce & River Apartments 1

The “Spruce & River Workforce Housing” project would span several lots across the street from Silver River Residences on the edge of Hailey's business district.

 Courtesy GGLO Design

Design plans for a 51-unit apartment project earned mostly favorable reviews from the Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday night while raising some questions about pricing and affordability for year-round residents.

Ketchum-based developers Trent and Elisabeth Grabher are hoping to construct a three-story multifamily building at 403 to 419 North River Street with 43 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments for a total of 51 residential units.

The Grabhers’ project—currently dubbed “Spruce & River Workforce Housing”—would span the entire block from Silver Street to Spruce Street. It would sit across the street from the 16-unit Silver River Apartments project and the forthcoming 12-unit River Street Townhomes development.

Spruce & River Apartments 2

The building proposes 43 600-to-630 square-foot one bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments ranging from 880 to 1,030 square feet.
Spruce & River Apartments 3

A 500-square-foot coffee shop and outdoor patio is planned at the corner of Silver and River streets, according to project representative Mark Sindell. The patio would lead into a main lobby and central stairway.

