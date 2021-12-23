Ninety-six of Baldy’s 104 trails were open to skiers and snowboarders as of Thursday afternoon, according to a mountain report from Sun Valley Resort.
Green groomed runs that opened on Wednesday and Thursday included Olympic Lane and Olympic Ridge on the River Run side, French Connection on the Frenchman’s side and Lower Greyhawk on the Warm Springs side. Christin’s Silver, Gretchen’s Gold and Muffy’s Medals on Seattle Ridge were also open and ungroomed.
The resort opened six blue groomed runs between Wednesday and Thursday: Upper Canyon, Lower Olympic and Cut Off on the River Run side, Mid Greyhawk on the Warm Springs side and the Mid Christmas Bowl and Christmas Lane bowls. The blue Under Graduate, Lower Can-Can, Lower Janss Pass, Wolverton, and Red-Headed Woodpecker runs and the black Aujus, Upper Greyhawk, Upper Holiday, Pine-Martin Plunge, Rock Garden and Lower French Dip runs were also open and ungroomed on Thursday.
Frenchman’s chairlift also began running Wednesday, with Greyhawk following on Thursday.
On Dollar Mountain, five of 16 runs were open Thursday—the blue Dollar Face and New Bowl runs and the green Sepp’s Bowl, Poverty Flats and Quarter Dollar runs. Only Quarter Dollar and Poverty Flats were groomed.
Quarter Dollar and Poverty Flats continue to be the resort’s preferred routes for uphill access; on Thursday, the upper reaches of the mountain and the Elkhorn side remain closed for snowmaking operations and snow safety concerns. The Elkhorn and Half Dollar lifts were also closed.
As of midday Thursday, two inches of new snow had fallen atop Baldy in the previous 24 hours, the resort said. ￼
