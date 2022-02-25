The city of Hailey collected around 63% more in local-option tax revenue last month than it did in January 2021, according to tax receipts sent to the Express on Tuesday.
The city gathered about $65,160 in January, up more than $25,000 from its January 2021 collection of $40,000.
Hailey currently levies a 3% local-option tax—also known as a “tourist tax”—on car rentals, hotel rooms and short-term rentals; a 2% tax on alcohol by the drink; and a 1% tax on restaurant food.
The city showed highly favorable year-over-year growth in several categories last month:
- Hailey brought in about $29,220 in tax revenue from hotel room sales and rental car sales, up 97% over the $14,760 collected in fiscal 2021.
- Revenues from the city’s 2% tax levied on alcoholic drinks nearly doubled, from $2,440 to $4,800 (up 97%). Revenues from restaurant sales also increased by 29%, from $12,670 to $16,370.
- Hailey’s “1 Percent for Air” tax, which supports commercial air service, increased by about $4,780—or 77%—from $6,220 in January 2021 to $11,000 last month. That tax adds a 1% surcharge onto car rentals and hotel bookings in Hailey, liquor and retail sales in Ketchum and ski lift tickets in Sun Valley.
- Local-option taxes levied on short-term rentals dipped very slightly, generating about $3,770 for the city (-3%), just $120 short of fiscal 2021’s $3,890.
The city is authorized by the Idaho code to collect the taxes through a law that allows certain resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset the budgetary impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors. The funds are used to support a variety of city services and projects. Hailey’s tourist-generated LOT taxes support the Sun Valley Air Service Board, Hailey Ice, The Chamber of Hailey and the Wood River Valley, The Senior Connection and Mountain Rides, in addition to subsidizing emergency services and parks and street maintenance. ￼
