As mountain destinations across the Rockies continue to suffer from degraded air quality—and increasingly shrouded views—from wildfires in Oregon, Washington and California, it might seem that their tourism-dependent economies would be in trouble.
But most western resort towns have seen minimal economic impacts from wildfire smoke, according to Joan Christensen, a communications manager for DestiMetrics who monitors room occupancy trends in 18 resorts across the Rockies.
As of July 31, room occupancy was up “a moderate 5.6 percent” compared to the same time in 2019, before the pandemic hit, she said. Despite a decline in occupancy in early summer, rising room rates “more than offset those dips to deliver a 40.5% increase in full summer revenues compared two years ago at this time,” Christensen said.
Tom Foley, senior vice president for Business Process and Analytics for Inntopia, concurred in a mid-August report.
“The rapid growth we are seeing, particularly for daily rates, is unprecedented and been a boon to lodging properties struggling to recover from the significant losses suffered last summer in the midst of the pandemic,” he said, adding that winter bookings are “going full speed ahead, regardless of [room] rates that are now at or exceeding $1,000 per night in some destinations.”
At 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Ketchum stood at 162 on the Air Quality Index in the “unhealthy category,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Big Sky, Mont., followed closely at 155; Jackson Hole, Wyo., at 142; Estes Park, Colo., at 93; and Aspen, Colo., at 76.
According to data set to the Express from the Department of Environmental Quality, air quality in the Sun Valley region--as measured by the AQI—has been significantly worse this wildfire season compared to last season.
Looking at air quality readings taken at Ketchum’s Ernest Hemingway STEAM School over the same 50-day windows—July 1 to Aug. 19, 2020, vs. July 1-Aug. 19, 2021—the average AQI reading increased by 37.5 points this summer.
In July 2021, 24-hour readings in Ketchum taken by the DEQ averaged about 54, or “moderate,” on the index. In July 2020, 24-hour readings averaged about 19, or “good,” on the index.
In August, Harry Griffith, executive director of the Sun Valley Economic Development, said in a U.S. Forest Service webinar that he expected to see declines in visitor counts and people “deciding to spend less time here” with the presence of smoke, which he worried would “have a knock-on effect throughout the whole of our economy.”
On Monday, though, Griffith said he had no definitive data on economic impacts.
“If there was [economic harm], we should see softness in the forward accommodation bookings via Destimetrics for September on the books,” he said. “However, we are actually seeing the opposite, with on-the-books up versus both 2020 and 2019.”
Christensen, who said she has lived in Winter Park, Colorado, for 30 years, described the air quality as “pretty grim” for much of the summer.
“From my perspective, I’ve seen no reduction in visitors, even though we have had some pretty nasty air quality for much of the summer,” she said. “But then, we are close to Denver and get a lot of day trippers, as well as destination visitors, so my anecdotal observations might not the same as other destinations.”
