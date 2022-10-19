Blaine County employees submitted a total of 404 unemployment claims between August 2021 and August 2022, a 19% drop from the 498 claims submitted the year prior, the Idaho Department of Labor reported.
According to the breakdown of claims submitted to the Department of Labor, most jobless residents self-reported as male and middle-aged, between 35 and 54, and primarily worked in the maintenance, food preparation and service sectors as cleaners, janitors, landscapers, servers and groundskeepers.
Data shows that Blaine County’s unemployment rate has made significant strides over the last two years. The county rate held at 2.9% last month, well above the nation’s rate of 3.5% and a notable step up from 3.8% in August 2021 and 7.5% in August 2020, according to the Department of Labor.
The 2.9% rate falls within 2018-2019 figures, which fluctuated between 2.4% and 3%—some of the lowest on record in Blaine County.
The Idaho Department of Labor also tracks labor force size, or the total number of eligible workers over 16 who are not imprisoned, institutionalized or hospitalized, as a measure of counties’ economic health.
Last month, the IDL reported that the labor force in Blaine County continued to show improvement year-over-year in 2022, adding about 1,000 individuals between September 2021 (12,760) and September 2022 (13,750).
The most recent estimate is nearly on par with the county’s largest-ever labor force of 13,890 residents, which the Department of Labor documented in 2006.
While it’s unclear which factors have played into the larger eligible working population, labor force increases typically result from population increases, individuals realizing a need for extra income, retired people reentering the job market and other factors. Conversely, a reduction in the labor force results when people retire, quit or get furloughed or fired and don’t continue to seek work.
Statewide, Idaho’s labor force increased by 4%, or 36,739 people, between August 2021 and August 2022. According to IDL regional economist Lisa Grigg, the high number of job seekers coupled by an even higher number of vacant positions has meant that employers have needed to scale up their wages and benefit packages.
In fact, Department of Labor statistics show that fewer than 5% of new hires are now started at the state’s minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, and the average Idaho resident is currently making about $18.05 an hour, up from $17.79 in 2020.
“Employers appear to be paying wage levels that workers are willing to accept rather than the current federally set minimum,” Grigg stated in a recent report.
A third measure of a county’s economic health is its Gross Domestic Product, or GDP. According to a December 2021 report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, private companies like Sun Valley Co., St. Luke’s and Atkinsons’ Market continue to buttress Blaine County’s monetary output, contributing about two-thirds of the county GDP.
In 2019, Blaine County’s annual GDP reached its highest peak in at $1,613,396,000 after hitting the $1.5 billion mark in 2018, the BEA reported.
The county’s GDP then declined by about $20.6 million, or 1.3%, between December 2019 and December 2020, ending up at $1,592,768,000. That figure registered Blaine’s economy the eighth-largest in 2020, after Ada ($25.9 billion), Canyon ($6 billion), Kootenai ($5.7 billion), Bonneville ($5.5 billion), Twin Falls ($3.4 billion), Bannock ($2.6 billion) and Nez Perce ($1.9 billion) counties.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis is expected to release updated 2021 GDP figures in December 2022. ￼
