Blaine County employees submitted a total of 404 unemployment claims between August 2021 and August 2022, a 19% drop from the 498 claims submitted the year prior, the Idaho Department of Labor reported.

According to the breakdown of claims submitted to the Department of Labor, most jobless residents self-reported as male and middle-aged, between 35 and 54, and primarily worked in the maintenance, food preparation and service sectors as cleaners, janitors, landscapers, servers and groundskeepers.

Data shows that Blaine County’s unemployment rate has made significant strides over the last two years. The county rate held at 2.9% last month, well above the nation’s rate of 3.5% and a notable step up from 3.8% in August 2021 and 7.5% in August 2020, according to the Department of Labor.

Blaine County had a GDP of approximately $1.6 billion in 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported in December.

