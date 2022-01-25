Blaine County ranked 42nd out of 44 Idaho counties in property crimes per 1,000 residents in 2020, according to data released by the Idaho State Police and the Idaho Bureau of Criminal Identification on Jan. 14.
The crime reporting system maintained by both agencies—called the Idaho Crime Dashboard—draws on yearly arrest information from local law enforcement agencies. In Blaine County, those include the Hailey and Sun Valley police departments and Blaine County Sheriff’s and Bellevue Marshal’s offices. (The Sheriff’s office operates the Ketchum police under a contract with the city.)
The database defines “property crimes” as arson, bribery, embezzlement, burglary, robbery, credit card fraud, welfare fraud, wire fraud, identity theft, motor vehicle theft, shoplifting, pickpocketing, hacking, and extortion/blackmail.
Data shows that Blaine County’s property crime rate has steadily declined from around 10 crimes per 1,000 residents in 2015 to just 4.6 property crimes per 1,000 residents in 2020. The county, accordingly, moved from 31st place in 2015 to 42nd place in 2020.
According to the Idaho Crime Dashboard, Nez Perce County had the highest rate of property crimes in 2020 at 24.3 crimes per 1,000 residents. Bannock (22.3), Bonneville (18.3), Power (18.2) and Twin Falls (17.9) counties followed closely behind.
Meanwhile, Lemhi County and Teton County held Idaho’s lowest property crime rates in 2020, at 3.8 crimes per 1,000 residents and 2.6 crimes per 1,000 residents, respectively.
Blaine County has consistently ranked among the top 10 safest counties in the state, based on its low five-year sex crime rate and low five-year violent crime rate, according to the database. But, it has placed among the top 10 counties for DUI arrests since 2016.
In 2019 and 2020, Blaine ranked No. 1 in the state for DUI arrests, averaging 8.3 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents and 192 DUI charges per year. That’s up from the average of 6.9 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents and 144 DUI charges per year that Blaine County maintained between 2005 and 2018, figures that generally put the county between 7th and 8th place.
Historically, Blaine County’s rate of drug arrests per capita has placed it in the middle to the back of the pack, with a 15-year standing of about 28th out of 44 counties. The county has since moved to 20th place due to an uptick in drug-possession charges, however.
To browse the new Idaho State Police database, visit isp.idaho.gov/pgr/sac/dashboards/crime-in-idaho-data-dashboard. ￼
Map does not work as stated, at least with Chrome.
