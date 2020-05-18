Registration for 2020-21 preschool and kindergarten spots in the Blaine County School District runs today and tomorrow--Monday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 20--from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
New this year, there's no cut-off for public preschool. In the past, it was filled on a first-come, first-served basis. "We will do our best to accommodate all students who register for preschool," the district stated.
Parents can register their students online, or at the school they plan to attend. Parents registering in person are asked to leave children at home, maintain 6 feet between themselves and others, wear face coverings, and otherwise follow the school's guidelines for social distancing while on campus.
New families: click here to register. Returning parents can register through their existing Skyward account. If you need help registering online, call the school directly.
