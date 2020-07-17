A Red Flag warning is in effect in southeastern Blaine County, indicating high likelihood of a critical fire weather pattern.
The warning, in effect from 1-9 p.m. Friday, covers the southern half of Blaine County bounded by US-26/US-93 to the west, and Minidoka National Wildlife Refuge to the south.
“Critical fire conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly,” the National Weather Service stated.
Several other counties across the Snake River Plain and portions of the Magic Valley, including Butte, Minidoka and Lincoln counties, are also under a Red Flag warning.
This morning, the Sawtooth National Forest reported ‘high’ fire danger in its central, east, north and south zones.
“This means that dead fuels can ignite easily and spread rapidly,” the Forest Service stated.
Both the NWS and the Sawtooth Forest are urging residents to practice the following wildfire prevention measures:
- Avoid using power equipment that produces sparks.
- Avoid spilling flammable liquids.
- Dispose of cigarettes properly—never discard from moving vehicles.
- Drown, stir and feel your campfire before abandoning it.
- Keep vehicles off dry grass.
Maybe it would be wise to ban camping and traveling in the back country.
