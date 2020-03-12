The American Red Cross is urging healthy, eligible people to give blood or platelets now to prevent a blood shortage that could result in low donor participation.
“Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply,” a press release from the Red Cross on Tuesday states. “As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.”
The Red Cross has implemented new blood donation deferrals due to the virus outbreak. People are asked to postpone their donations for 28 days following travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea, or if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been in contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.
There are currently no blood donation opportunities in Blaine County; however, there are four scheduled dates for blood drives in Twin Falls:
- March 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
- March 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, 801 W. Pole Line Road.
- March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 N. Grandview Drive.
- March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road.
