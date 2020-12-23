Stanley photographer Gary Gadwa captured this ermine peeping out of the snow last week in the Sawtooth Valley’s Fourth of July Creek drainage. Also known as “stoats,” ermines sport sandy brown fur in the summer and adopt all-white coats in the winter as a camouflage aid. These predatory weasels are known to take down hares up to five times their size.
