Best Images of 2022

The view from the Roundhouse on Saturday, Jan. 29.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

In 2022, Sun Valley Resort proposed some major chairlift and trail projects on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.

The development proposals on the public land of Baldy are currently awaiting approval by the U.S. Forest Service.

The resort’s plans call for removing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and nearby quad Greyhawk lift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that would allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain. The resort is also seeking permission to reconstruct the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire—and to cut an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.

The “Chair To Nowhere” casts a shadow over the Bowls on Dec. 2.

