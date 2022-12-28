In 2022, Sun Valley Resort proposed some major chairlift and trail projects on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.
The development proposals on the public land of Baldy are currently awaiting approval by the U.S. Forest Service.
The resort’s plans call for removing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and nearby quad Greyhawk lift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that would allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain. The resort is also seeking permission to reconstruct the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire—and to cut an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.
The new Flying Squirrel lift—called Lift A in the application plans—would re-establish a lift connection between the Warm Springs and Frenchman’s areas of the ski mountain. It would start at the base of the Warm Springs side and ascend to a point above the top of the Picabo’s Street and Flying Squirrel runs and the Frenchman’s chairlift, next to the I-80 track.
The extension of the Flying Squirrel run—which starts near the top of the Frenchman’s chairlift—would give skiers and snowboarders the option of continuing down the mountain on a snowmaking-served run cut through trees below Arnold’s Run to the top of Lower Warm Springs run. Currently, skiers have to make a hard left turn at the end of Flying Squirrel onto a cat track that crosses to the Warm Springs side.
Sun Valley has proposed conducting the work in 2023 and having the new lifts operating for the 2023-24 ski season.
The resort operates the ski area on Bald Mountain through a special-use permit from the U.S. Forest Service and must gain approval for development projects on the mountain. The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management own the ski area’s land.
The projects are designed to “improve skier circulation, increase accessible skiable acres and maintain consistent snow quality,” the Sawtooth National Forest—a division of the Forest Service—stated in an announcement of the plans in the summer.
Both the Challenger and Greyhawk chairlifts were originally constructed in 1988, retrofitted in 1996 and “are reaching the end of their operational lifespans,” the Forest Service stated in the summer.
Sun Valley Resort switches pass teams
In 2022, Sun Valley also aligned itself with a new pair of pass partnerships.
Sun Valley and its sister resort in Utah, Snowbasin, entered two new pass partnerships, with the 50-resort Ikon Pass and the Mountain Collective, a previous partner.
By joining Ikon, Sun Valley aligned with the Colorado-based Alterra Mountain Co. linked to Aspen-Snowmass and ended its partnership with the Epic Pass, linked to Vail Resorts and its partners.
Sun Valley and Snowbasin joined Vail Resorts’ multi-area Epic Pass in 2019, with the partnership launching in the 2019-20 winter season. The Epic Pass has been affiliated with Vail, Breckenridge, Keystone and Beaver Creek in Colorado; Park City, Utah; Heavenly, Calif.; Whistler Blackcomb, Canada; and other resorts.
Sun Valley and Snowbasin became partners with the Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective starting this year’s winter season.
The 50 destinations that can be accessed with the Ikon Pass span five continents, 10 countries, 15 states and four Canadian provinces. They include the Aspen-Snowmass ski areas; Steamboat, Winter Park and Copper Mountain in Colorado; Deer Valley, Alta and Snowbird in Utah; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Mammoth Mountain in California; and Mount Bachelor in Oregon. It is also linked to Killington and Sugarbush in Vermont; Zermatt-Matterhorn, Switzerland; Kitzbuhel, Austria; and Chamonix, France.
The Mountain Collective offers access to several of the same resorts, as well as others that include Grand Targhee, Wyo., and Lake Louise, Canada.
Sun Valley Resort and Snowbasin remain independently owned and operated. The family of the late Earl Holding—who developed Sinclair Oil Corp.—owns Sun Valley, Snowbasin and Grand America Hotels & Resorts. Holding, who died in 2013, purchased Sun Valley in 1977 and Snowbasin in 1984. ￼
