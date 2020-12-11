Ketchum’s Director of Recreation John Kearney was hard at work Tuesday morning building up a layer of ice to form a rink in Atkinson Park. Five city employees plus some volunteers helped out on what was at that point the fifth day of spraying. After running the Zamboni across the foot-thick layer of ice on Thursday, the rink is now open for skaters. Though recreationists can enjoy wintry pastimes to their heart’s content, COVID-19 safety dictates that skates and helmets will not be available as loaners and the rec building will not be open this year, according to Ketchum city spokesperson Lisa Enourato.
