Valley trails opening slowly after heavy snows

Bikers geared up for summer trails at the Backwoods Mountain Sports bike swap on Saturday, May 13—though they’ll have to wait to pedal many north-valley trails

Spring trails and U.S. Forest Service roads are slowly drying out for use after heavy late-winter snows. Some loop trails are only open for limited out-and-back use, while many miles of trails are still off limits in the north valley.

Blaine County Recreation District Trail Coordinator Chris Leman recently started his weekly summer trail reports, which are graphically illustrated on the BCRD website. Leman’s regular updates are essential reading for hikers bikers, motorcyclists and equestrians.

Trail enthusiasts eager to get out and about are advised to wait for some trails to dry out before pushing on into the backcountry. Riding on wet and muddy trail sections can leave them rutted for the rest of the summer.

