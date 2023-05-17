Valley trails opening slowly after heavy snows

Spring trails and U.S. Forest Service roads are slowly drying out for use after heavy late-winter snows. Some loop trails are only open for limited out-and-back use, while many miles of trails are still off limits in the north valley.
Blaine County Recreation District Trail Coordinator Chris Leman recently started his weekly summer trail reports, which are graphically illustrated on the BCRD website. Leman’s regular updates are essential reading for hikers bikers, motorcyclists and equestrians.
Trail enthusiasts eager to get out and about are advised to wait for some trails to dry out before pushing on into the backcountry. Riding on wet and muddy trail sections can leave them rutted for the rest of the summer.
“Please turn around where you reach muddy conditions,” wrote Leman last week. “If passing short sections of snow, pass over on the snow. Going wide tramples plants, thereby widening the trail, or contributing to braided trail conditions.”
Leman reported on Tuesday that in Bellevue the BLM trails at the mouth of Slaughterhouse are open, although some passable avalanche debris remains. West of Hailey, the BLM Croy Creek Trails are mostly all open.
“Deep snow is holding on the high north-facing leg of Two Dog Trail; crossing it may be difficult, with most people choosing to turn around at the deep snow. Hidden Valley Trail is available for long out-and-backs with the lowest portion of the loop underwater and very muddy,” Leman reported.
The jump lines at the BCRD Quigley Trails Park are open, as are the dirt and paved pump tracks.
Further north at Greenhorn Gulch, the road to the trailhead is open, but it is still a little snowy and muddy just past the guard station. From the Greenhorn trailhead, a short out-and-back on the partially-open Cow Creek Trail is possible until it gets muddy about a mile up the trail. All other trails in Greenhorn are muddy or snow covered and closed.
In Ketchum, the Adams Gulch Sunnyside Trail is partially open for an out-and-back. All other trails in Adams Gulch are closed due to snow and mud.
Sun Valley Company’s scenic View Loop Trail is open. The White Clouds Loop Trail is partially open. It can be used for out-and-backs from either end, but the shadier north facing section of the White Clouds Loop Trail, the section above the Big Wood Subdivision, is closed due to muddy conditions. The Big Wood Connector Trail, which runs from Telemark Lane in the Big Wood Subdivision up to White Clouds Loop, is closed due to wet and muddy conditions.
Some dirt roads are also taking longer than usual to dry out.
“Due to heavy snowpack remaining on Sawtooth National Forest system roads, seasonal route closures have been extended on several areas,” Leman reported. “Some roads and trails that normally have an official opening date of May 1 may have delayed openings.”
Trail Creek Road is snow-free all the way to the locked gate near the end of pavement, but the high pass remains off limits.
“The Blaine County Road and Bridge Department will work to open the pass once conditions are safe for crews to work in the area,” Leman reported.
Warm Springs Road is open to just beyond Frenchmen’s Hot Springs, and Penny Lake is open.
“For other places to hike, or horseback ride, or bicycle ride, or e-bike ride, or motorcycle ride on dirt or gravel, look to gravel road routes and check out the city of Hailey’s ‘Travels on Gravel’ map,” said Leman.
A pdf version of the new gravel map is available on the BCRD Trail Alerts section at bcrd.org. Paper copies are available at area bike shops and sporting goods stores. The map includes photos and descriptions of 12 suggested routes.
If you have questions, concerns, or comments about the info available on the BCRD Trails site, send an email to Chris Leman at cleman@bcrd.org, or call 208-578-2273. ￼
