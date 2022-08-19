Emily Rodrigue

Wood River Trails Coalition Program Coordinator Emily Rodrigue will use data from the survey as the capstone for her master’s degree at Colorado State University.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been anecdotal reports of higher-than-normal trail use in and around the Wood River Valley. Two years ago, the nonprofit Wood River Trails Coalition mounted an effort to monitor that use—a project that now utilizes 16 electronic counters on trails at 12 locations to track traffic.

The data collected from 65,011 passersby as of the end of July has shown that some trails are more popular than once thought, while other more well-known trails don’t get as much traffic as expected.

Wood River Trails Coalition Program Coordinator Emily Rodrigue employed her academic research skills to conduct the study. The survey will serve as her capstone master’s degree project at Colorado State University in conservation leadership, titled “Wood River Trail Use Survey.” The trail survey also incorporates actual written interviews with trail users in the field.

Trail sensors have been installed at many places in the Wood River Valley.

The average number of daily trail users was compiled for each of 13 sites in and around the Wood River Valley.

