Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been anecdotal reports of higher-than-normal trail use in and around the Wood River Valley. Two years ago, the nonprofit Wood River Trails Coalition mounted an effort to monitor that use—a project that now utilizes 16 electronic counters on trails at 12 locations to track traffic.
The data collected from 65,011 passersby as of the end of July has shown that some trails are more popular than once thought, while other more well-known trails don’t get as much traffic as expected.
Wood River Trails Coalition Program Coordinator Emily Rodrigue employed her academic research skills to conduct the study. The survey will serve as her capstone master’s degree project at Colorado State University in conservation leadership, titled “Wood River Trail Use Survey.” The trail survey also incorporates actual written interviews with trail users in the field.
Rodrigue said the ongoing trail survey project reflects current interest in trail use data as federal and local agencies ponder how much money and resources should be allocated to trail maintenance and development. She said the last time a local trail use survey was conducted was in 2012, prior to the Beaver Creek Fire that affected many trail areas.
“This was great timing and a great opportunity,” Rodrigue said. “The survey fit very well into what the Trails Coalition and the Forest Service wanted to do.”
In 2021, infrared movement detectors were installed at trailheads to count the number of bikers, hikers and equestrians passing by (errors can occur if animals large enough to set off the counters pass by). In 2022, two additional counters were installed that had metal detectors capable of counting only mountain bikes and motorbikes. The survey area ranges from Greenhorn Gulch near Hailey to the Pioneer Cabin Trail in the Pioneer Mountains, and further to a distant site above Pettit Lake in the Sawtooth Valley.
Rodrigue said she was surprised to find that while Pioneer Cabin is a widely publicized and well-known trail, it received only 56 counts per day in 2022, which likely means only 28 hikers took this route.
By contrast, the Taylor Canyon trail, accessed through Lake Creek, saw 98 hikers per day, assuming they all took the loop trail and did not double back. Rodrigue said the 4-mile Taylor Canyon loop trail is non-motorized and heavily accessed by hikers and dog-walkers.
“Anecdotally, this trail has gained significant popularity in recent years,” she said.
The data collected shows that on average, 43.2% of all trail traffic at Greenhorn Gulch in June included a biker or motor-biker. That traffic was 50.2% for Old Adams Road but jumped to 56.8% in July.
Rodrigue said the proportion of bikers among all trail users decreased for Greenhorn from June to July and increased for Old Adams Road during the same period.
“With Greenhorn showing higher overall use than Old Adams Road for the 2022 season so far, it’s interesting to uncover that much of that elevated use is not from the biking community, even though we are anecdotally hearing about more biker versus non-biker trail encounters/conflicts in this trail system than some others,” Rodrigue said.
Rodrigue said the data from ongoing surveys will get more exact from year to year, allowing stakeholders an opportunity to plan for the impacts of increased human activity and recreation on water resources, sensitive habitat and wildlife. She said the survey results could help guide trail users to more resilient areas beforehand instead of telling them to stop visiting their favorite patch of forest after the damage is already done.
“We will be able to look at opportunities for connecting trailheads to public transit resources, or encourage carpooling systems, because we know the demand for visiting a certain trail area is present,” Rodrigue said. “Land management agencies like the Forest Service are already using our trail monitoring data to allocate funding and resource planning efforts for things like improved parking and accessibility at trailheads, adequate signage and educational materials, bathroom facilities, maintenance scheduling, and so on.”
This is pretty amazing that a small local non-profit does this work for the community. Kudos to Emily Rodrique and Sara Gress and her team at WRTC. Emily has done an incredible amount of work on this. One thing the article left out is all the volunteers who have spent hours helping to calibrate the electronic counters. They track not just walkers and bikers but also dogs. Sara Gress has built an impressive organization that lives their mantra of inclusivity. WRTC is a major maintainer of our local trails—their volunteers are out there almost every week. WRTC also brings the outdoor experience to members of our community who might not otherwise access the beauty that surrounds us. All members of the community should do what they can to support their work. Check out the link to their website and make whatever contribution you can.
