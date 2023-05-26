Trail Creek Summit is still closed, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
“Crews are working to re-open the road when it is safe, but at this time it is not safe for vehicles, pedestrians, or bicyclists.”
While the Friday before Memorial Day is the county’s stated goal of opening, the resolution continues, “unless snow or other conditions require a later opening.”
At the Blaine County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Road and Bridge Manager Stephen Thompson said his crews started digging the road out last week and made it to the end of the pavement. However, “There’s still a lot of snow,” he said. “They didn’t make it too far.”
Thompson noted his crews were also busy responding to flooding issues. On Tuesday, Thompson said there was still 24 inches of snow at the summit. According to the Northwest River Forecast Center’s gauge on Lost Wood Divide (the closest gauge to the Trail Creek Summit), there were 18 inches of snow as of 7 a.m. on May 28.
An estimate on when the road will open was unavailable on Friday.
Ethan Davis, an avalanche specialist with the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, estimated as many as 40 slides on Trail Creek Pass over the winter. However it isn’t known at this whether there is any significant road damage.
