Trail Creek

The view looking from near Trail Creek Summit towards Sun Valley in 2020.

 Express photo by Mark Dee

Trail Creek Summit is still closed, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

“Crews are working to re-open the road when it is safe, but at this time it is not safe for vehicles, pedestrians, or bicyclists.”

While the Friday before Memorial Day is the county’s stated goal of opening, the resolution continues, “unless snow or other conditions require a later opening.”

